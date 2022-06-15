New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 15th | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. The Yankees took the first game of the series 2-0 to improve to an MLB-best 45-16 record. The Rays' loss dropped them to 35-26, and they've now lost three of their last four games.

The Rays will have ace and Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan on the hill Wednesday. McClanahan has an impressive 7-1 record to go along with a 1.87 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. The young lefty earned the victory last time against New York, where he pitched six strong innings of one-run ball while fanning seven. He'll try to replicate the success he had a couple of starts ago against one of the best offenses in the MLB, but it might be more difficult this time around on the road.

McClanahan is undoubtedly one of the best pitchers in the MLB at the moment, but the Yankees boast some righty power bats in Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson. It'll be interesting to see if the Rays' 25-year-old can shut this lineup down for a second consecutive start in a battle of power versus power.

The Yankees will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes, who is in the middle of a breakout year. He has a 5-2 record with a 1.97 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, and he'll be making his 12th start of the year. Cortes had a shaky outing last time out, but on the year, he's allowed two or fewer runs in nine of his 11 starts. He dominated Tampa Bay's hitters in late May when he tossed eight innings, allowing just one run and striking out seven.

Cortes will be up against a lineup that got shut out on Tuesday and ranks 19th in the MLB in runs. Look for Cortes to try and have the same success against the Rays as he did at Tropicana Field a few weeks ago.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 15, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +115 +1.5 (-189) Over 7 (+105) New York Yankees -135 -1.5 (+160) Under 7 (-125)

In each of the last four meetings, the total has gone under. With two of the best pitchers in the MLB matching up on Wednesday, we could be in for another low-scoring affair. The Rays have lost five of their last six as road underdogs, and the Yankees are 27-7 as home favorites this season, the best such mark in the league.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 on Tuesday, making it three games in a row that he's recorded multiple hits. He's a streaky hitter, and at the moment, he's seeing the ball really well.

Pick: Isiah Kiner-Falefa Over 0.5 Singles (-115)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

The two starting pitchers are pretty evenly matched, but outside of that, the Yankees have the edge talent-wise when it comes to the lineup and the bullpen. Look for New York to narrowly secure the victory on Wednesday in what should be a pitcher's duel.

Prediction: New York Yankees ML (-135) & No Runs First Inning (-160)

