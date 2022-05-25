"Not good!!!""No rush if we keep rolling like we are" - San Diego Padres fans react to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s latest bone scan results

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out for the first quarter of the season with an injury he suffered during the offseason. Tatis was an MVP-favorite a season ago and ended up finishing third in the race in large part due to the second-half collapse by the Padres that kept them out of the postseason.

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin provided an update on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s most recent bone scan and what to expect going forward for one of baseball's top players.

Dennis Lin @dennistlin Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.”

"Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s latest bone scan: 'We're not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.'" - @ Dennis Lin

Many fans took to Twitter to provide their thoughts on the injury update for the superstar shortstop. Here are some of the best reactions from yesterday's update.

Fans react to Fernando Tatis Jr. recent injury update

The first fan reaction came from a fan saying that the Padres do not need Tatis with how the team is currently playing. Truly a remarkable and puzzling response.

"@dennisstilin Don't need him." - @ Ov_burner

This is one of the wildest reactions to an injury update. No matter how good the Padres play without him, the team will benefit greatly by getting one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball back in the everyday lineup.

The next reaction came from a fan saying that despite the injury news, Tatis was very happy while being around the team.

Slam Diego Machosmerdres @MtCrushmore23 @dennistlin He looks really happy and lively in the videos of him stretching with the team. I wouldn't read too much into this. @dennistlin He looks really happy and lively in the videos of him stretching with the team. I wouldn't read too much into this.

"@dennisstilin He looks really happy and lively in the videos of him stretching with the team. I wouldn't read too much into this." - @ Slam Diego Machosmerdres

Another fan thinks that it is a shame that Tatis acted irresponsibly and got into a motorcycle accident that has caused him to miss this season.

Mayor Mike @theMayor_Mike Dennis Lin @dennistlin Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” It’s really too bad that Fernando Tatis Jr. acted like an irresponsible child this past offseason. twitter.com/dennistlin/sta… It’s really too bad that Fernando Tatis Jr. acted like an irresponsible child this past offseason. twitter.com/dennistlin/sta…

"It's really too bad that Fernando Tatis Jr. acted like an irresponsible child this past offseason." - @ Mayor Mike

One fan thinks that it is important not to rush the recovery, especially the way in which the Padres are playing.

Brian Beagle @SoreEyeSuds Dennis Lin @dennistlin Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” No rush if we keep rolling like we are, get healthy FTJ, we need you for a second half push! twitter.com/dennistlin/sta… No rush if we keep rolling like we are, get healthy FTJ, we need you for a second half push! twitter.com/dennistlin/sta…

"No rush if we keep rolling like we are, get healthy FTJ, we need you for a second half push!" - @ Brian Beagle

Other fans are worried, saying that this news update is not good at all.

Slam Diego @CroneZone44 Dennis Lin @dennistlin Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” Not good !!!! twitter.com/dennistlin/sta… Not good !!!! twitter.com/dennistlin/sta…

"Not good!!!!" - @ Slam Diego

The latest fan reaction comes from a fan saying that despite the tough news, there is no need to rush him back.

Borna AKA Hog @thehogwatch Dennis Lin @dennistlin Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” Bob Melvin on the results of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s latest bone scan: “We’re not quite there yet. So no bat in his hands at this point, but hopefully sooner than later.” Tough blow for the Padres. However, they are proving they can win without Tatis. No need to rush him back. twitter.com/dennistlin/sta… Tough blow for the Padres. However, they are proving they can win without Tatis. No need to rush him back. twitter.com/dennistlin/sta…

"Tough blow for the Padres. However, they are proving they can win without Tatis. No need to rush him back." - @ Borna

News of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s injury should not worry Padres fans. With a record of 28-15 and 1.5 behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have played well without the young superstar. The most important thing for the organization to do is to be patient and make sure that he is 100% before coming back.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt