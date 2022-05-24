Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 24, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves play game two of their four-game set.

Last night, the Phillies lit up the Braves pitching staff. Philly crossed three runs in the second, three runs in the third, and one in the fourth. The Phillies would ride that lead to a 7-3 victory.

"Well, that was fun" - @ Phillies

Going tonight is Kyle Gibson for Philly and Max Fried for Atlanta. Both starters have had soft spots this season, but both have also been electric at times. Whichever pitcher brings their best tonight will win this game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Philladelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +1.5 (-134) +156 Over 8 (-115) Yes (-114) Braves -1.5 (+112) -186 Under 8 (-105) No (-106)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Even when Kyle Gibson is at his best, he allows hits; even when he doesn't give up runs, he gives up hits. Gibson has allowed five hits or more in five of his eight starts. So 5 1/2 hits is an appropriately placed line that bettors should jump on.

Kyle Gibson Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-108)

Johan Camargo is the kind of guy who would love to stick it to his old team. He's batting a respectable .260 this year, but expect him to look like a .400 hitter when playing the Braves. Take him to record an RBI, and bettors can hedge that bet with him to record a hit.

Johan Camargo to Record an RBI (+240) & To Record a Hit (-135)

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies



(P.S. We're glad he's ours now) Johan got his ring!(P.S. We're glad he's ours now) Johan got his ring!💍(P.S. We're glad he's ours now) https://t.co/MH7tLPqQ3C

"Johan got his ring!... (P.S. We're glad he's ours now)" - @ Phillies

Acuna couldn't get his bat going last night as he went 0-5, but with the way he's playing, that should not continue tonight. The Braves will try to jump on Gibson early and score some runs. Tonight should be a multi-hit game for Ronald Acuna Jr..

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record 2+ Hits (+200)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Max Fried is going to come out very strong tonight. This is a series the Braves need to win — not split, win. Losing the first game means they need to take the next three in a row. It's a tall order, but this team has certainly done more.

Braves -1.5 (+112)

