Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 13, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Game two of a four-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers is tonight.

The Phillies stole one off of Los Angeles last night in a crazy game. The Phillies led 7-1 in the sixth and allowed the Dodgers to come back and tie it.

Daniel Hudson came into a 7-7 game for the Dodgers in the ninth, where he proceeded to load the bases and give up the winning run on a wild pitch.

This is now only the third time this season the Los Angeles Dodgers have lost two games in a row — they've yet to drop three in a row.

Going head-to-head today are Clayton Kershaw and Kyle Gibson. Even at 34 years old, Kershaw is still one of the best starters in the game. He is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and a .733 WHIP. He's been untouchable this season.

Kyle Gibson is having an interesting season. In his first start, he went seven innings, giving up just two hits and no runs while striking out 10. He's been more pedestrian since that outing, but he is still sporting an impressive 2.94 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +1.5 (-104) +194 Over 8 (-110) Yes (-105) Dodgers -1.5 (-115) -235 Under 8 (-110) No (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Best Bets

The Dodgers lit the Phillies up for twelve hits last night, and Mookie Bets was responsible for exactly zero of those hits. That's not a trend that will continue against this weak Philly pitching staff.

Mookie Bets to Recrod 2+ Hits (+195)

Kyle Gibson is starting for Philly, and after an incredible start to the season, he's come back down to earth. He still looks strong with a sub-three ERA, but his strikeout totals keep getting lower. Going against the Dodgers crazy lineup, he's going to get roughed up.

Kyle Gibson Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-156)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Prediction

After losing two out of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers will not lose a series to another Pennsylvania team. The Dodgers also do not lose three games in a row, and they will certainly not lose with Kershaw on the mound. Therefore, bettors can expect the Dodgers to win the remainder of the games in this series.

Los Angeles -1.5 (-115)

