Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI, and Prediction June 26th | MLB Season 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres play the final game of their four-game series today at Petco Park.

Philadelphia has won two of three thus far and will try to avoid a split tonight. Despite winning last night, the Phillies took a huge loss in the form of Bryce Harper.

Blake Snell pitched Harper a fastball high and inside and ended up hitting his hand.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Scary sight in San Diego. Bryce Harper had to leave the game after taking a pitch off his hand. Scary sight in San Diego. Bryce Harper had to leave the game after taking a pitch off his hand. https://t.co/uDeTOiOqjT

"Scary sight in San Diego. Bryce Harper had to leave the game after taking a pitch off his hand." - Jomboy Media

The 97 mph pitch fractured his thumb. At this point, it is unclear how long Harper will be out. He'll have more evaluations in the coming days. This is devastating for Philly as Harper leads the team in batting average, slugging percentage, and stolen bases.

Pitching today are Kyle Gibson for Philly and Yu Darvish for San Diego.

Kyle Gibson has been terrific this year. Only once a month does he allow more than three runs in a start, and he boasts a WHIP of 1.21. Unfortunately, his work isn't always appreciated, as it's often ruined by the bullpen. So despite doing his job well, he has a record of just 4-3.

Yu Darvish is having another fantastic season as he enters play with a 3.17 ERA and a WHIP below one. Like Gibson, he's prone to get lit up once a month, but seven of Darvish's thirteen starts have resulted in one or zero runs.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Saturday, June 25, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Fernando Tatis Jr. is fifth among NL shortstops in All-Star voting despite not having played a game this season.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +1.5 (-162) +136 Over 7.5 (-112) Yes (+106) Padres -1.5 (+134) -162 Under 7.5 (-108) No (-136)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Philadelphia strikes out more than most teams in the major leagues. With Yu Darvish racking up K's this season, it's not going to be a good day for the Ponies.

Yu Darvish Over 5.5 Striekouts (-158)

"Shoei Darvish working in the pen with his dad looking on" - B/R Walk-off

A run has yet to be scored in the first inning in this series. That is not a trend that can continue with these high-powered offenses. Bettors should expect runs early in this one.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+106)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Predictions

Losing Bryce Harper is terrible for morale and potentially catastrophic for Philadelphia's season. Going up against a stud like Yu Darvish is not what a team wants in a situation like this. San Diego will get the series split today.

Padres -1.5 (+134)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? Philadelphia Phillies San Diego Padres 0 votes so far