Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction June 23rd | MLB Season 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres start a four-game series tonight at Petco Park.

The Phillies dropped both games of a two-game set against the Texas Rangers. Those losses drop Philadelphia to 8 1/2 games back in the National League East.

The Padres just finished a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. With that sweep, the Padres remain tied for first place in the National League West.

Pitching today are Ranger Suarez for the Phillies and Joe Musgrove for the Padres.

Suarez has been great this year, but he's been on a heater of late. He's allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts. However, the Phillies offer rather sporadic offense and are the reason Suarez hasn't recorded a win in his previous five starts.

Musgrove has been absolutely incredible this season. He's the league leader with a 1.59 ERA. Musgrove is 8-0 and looking like a shoo-in to win National League Cy Young. He's still an excellent value for bettors at (+410).

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, June 23, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +1.5 (162) +130 Over 7 (-115) Yes (-102) Padres -1.5 (+134) -154 Under 7 (-105) No (-125)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Of Musgrove's 12 starts, he's thrown seven or more strikeouts in seven of those starts. The Phillies' strikeout in the top two-thirds of teams, so Musgrove should be able to get his seven tonight.

Musgrove Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+114) & Under 5.5 Hits Allowed (-124)

To say Manny Machado has been hot of late would be an absolute understatement. He's seeing and hitting everything. An RBI from this stud is easy money.

Manny Machado to Record an RBI (+160)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Prediction

Suarez is good, but Musgrove is better. The smart money is on San Diego whenever Musgrove takes the mound. Musgrove has a near-perfect record. The Padres have lost only one game this year that he has started. Of those 11 wins, nine have come by two runs or more.

The Phillies' bullpen is abysmal. Given the staters in this game, the Phillies relievers might be the only pitchers to give up runs in this game.

Padres -1.5 (+134) & Under 7 (-105)

