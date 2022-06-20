MLB Injury Roundup: Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts placed on 10-day injured list; San Diego Padres star Manny Machado exits game early with apparent ankle injury - June 19, 2022

Injuries to superstars in the MLB are always the most difficult for a team to overcome, but that is exactly what two of the best teams in baseball will have to do.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without their superstar outfielder Mookie Betts. He's been placed on the 10-day injured list with a cracked rib. This is an injury that would be very difficult to play through, so taking the time to fully heal is the smart move for the team and the player.

Manny Machado has been the best player for the San Diego Padres this season. He suffered an apparent ankle injury while running to first base against the Colorado Rockies. This injury is a massive blow to the team that is among the best in the MLB.

Let's take a look at what these injuries mean for their respective teams, and which one has a better chance to overcome the loss of their superstar.

MLB Injury Roundup - June 19, 2022

Los Angeles Dodgers place Mookie Betts on injured list

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts is one of the best players in baseball and a big part of the reason the Los Angeles Dodgers are in first place of the National League West with 40 wins. Losing a player of his caliber for any amount of time is a massive hurdle to overcome.

News of the injury and a potential timeline for return was first reported by Matthew Moreno via Twitter.

Matthew Moreno @MMoreno1015 Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts only has a fracture in one rib. Initial expectation is Betts could miss time similar to Cody Bellinger last year. Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts only has a fracture in one rib. Initial expectation is Betts could miss time similar to Cody Bellinger last year.

"Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts only has a fracture in one rib. Initial expectation is Betts could miss time similar to Cody Bellinger last year" - Matthew Moreno

If the recovery time is similar to that of Cody Bellinger in 2021, Mookie Betts will be out for about two weeks.

Mookie Betts recently spoke with the media. He believes the injury was caused by colliding with Cody Bellinger in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the LA Angels, as reported by Matthew Moreno on Twitter.

Matthew Moreno @MMoreno1015 Mookie Betts: “I’m sore, but it is what it is.”



Said he started feeling pain/discomfort one inning after the collision with Cody Bellinger. Thought it was just a bruise at first. Mookie Betts: “I’m sore, but it is what it is.”Said he started feeling pain/discomfort one inning after the collision with Cody Bellinger. Thought it was just a bruise at first. https://t.co/FMIRaNvee1

"“I’m sore, but it is what it is" - Mookie Betts

It's good to see the outfielder fairly comfortable in his recent media availability. The team and MLB fans alike are hoping this signals a short-term injury.

Manny Machado leaves game with ankle injury

Manny Machado, Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres

When Fernado Tatis Jr. was sidelined at the start of the season with a wrist injury, the San Diego Padres looked to Manny Machado to step up and fill the void. He certainly did just that. Manny Machado has played like an MVP candidate, with a .329 batting average and 12 homers on the season. This injury comes at a terrible time and could seriously shake up the MLB.

Video of the ankle injury was posted to Twitter by Ben Verlander. Warning: the ankle injury looks pretty brutal.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Just an awful injury for Manny Machado and the Padres.



Machado suffered a pretty nasty ankle injury at 1st base and was helped off the field.



Just an awful injury for Manny Machado and the Padres. Machado suffered a pretty nasty ankle injury at 1st base and was helped off the field. https://t.co/DK204NXPRa

"Machado suffered a pretty nasty ankle injury at 1st base and was helped off the field" - Ben Verlander

This highlight package from YouTube of Manny Machado's 2022 season thus far shows why he is so valuable to his team.

The hope of everybody around the MLB is that this injury is not as severe as it looks and Manny Machado does not miss too much time away from the sport.

As the MLB season rolls on and these unfortunate injuries continue to pile up, be sure to keep coming to Sportskeeda for all the injury updates you need.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far