Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 16th | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Thursday in the series opener. The 23-42 Nationals are on a four-game losing streak at the moment after losing 8-2 to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The Phillies just took two of three from the Miami Marlins to move to 32-31 on the year, and they've yet to lose a series since appointing Rob Thomson as manager.

The Nationals will have Patrick Corbin on the hill Thursday, who has a 3-8 record and an abysmal 6.65 ERA on the year. It's hard to find any positives this season for the veteran lefty, and it doesn't help that he'll be up against one of the better offenses in the MLB in the Phillies. Philadelphia scores the fifth-most runs per nine innings, and they're averaging 5.7 runs per game in their previous 10. Adding in the fact that Philly has the fourth-best OPS versus lefties in the majors and that Corbin has a 7.41 ERA against this club in his last three starts (from 2021) means that the Nationals' starter could be in for a long day.

On the other side, righty Zack Wheeler gets the ball, carrying a 5-3 record, a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.09 WHIP. He's tossed five straight quality starts, and he has a 1.42 ERA over that span. The Nationals rank 21st in the league in runs per nine, and they hit the fourth-fewest home runs. Wheeler has surrendered only two long balls this season, so expect the ball to stay in the park on Thursday when Washington is at the plate.

"Eight Ks for Wheels." - Philadelphia Phillies

Wheeler should be able to take care of business in the series opener as he seeks his third consecutive victory in June.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Thursday, June 16, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -205 -1.5 (-130) Over 9 (-115) Washington Nationals +170 +1.5 (-110) Under 9 (-105)

The over has been reached in seven of the last seven meetings in D.C., in three of Wheeler's last four starts, and in three of Corbin's past four. This is the first matchup of 2022 between these two clubs, but the Phillies took the final eight in 2021. Philly has also dominated at Nationals Park in recent history, winning 10 of the last 11 games there entering Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Nick Castellanos loves left-handed pitching, and he gets to step in against Corbin, who has the worst ERA in the majors among qualified pitchers. Since 2019, Castellanos has a .318 batting average and .587 slugging percentage in 368 at-bats facing southpaws.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Nick Castellanos gets the Phils on the board early!! Nick Castellanos gets the Phils on the board early!! https://t.co/L7v57CPzA5

"Nick Castellanos gets the Phils on the board early!!" - Brodes Media

Expect the Phillies' projected clean-up hitter to have success in this opposite-handed matchup.

Pick: Nick Castellanos Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

Corbin hasn't been as terrible in his last two outings, but the Phillies have won five of their last six with Wheeler on the mound, and they excel against left-handers. Look for Washington to drop their fifth straight and for the total to go over as both clubs have inconsistent relief pitching.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-130) & Over 9 (-115)

