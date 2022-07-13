Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 13, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins play the third game of a four-game set today.

After taking the first two games, the Pirates will attempt to take the series tonight. Pittsburgh's pitching has been fantastic in this series, holding Miami to three runs.

In addition to that, Oneil Cruz is having a welcome-to-the-big-leagues party this week, raising his batting average by 20 points. Cruz has also recorded an RBI in three straight games.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Hit by Cruz. Wheels by Castillo. Hit by Cruz. Wheels by Castillo. https://t.co/cR7ZfObHze

"Hit by Cruz. Wheels by Castillo." - Pirates

Pitching tonight are J.T. Brubaker for the Pirates and Pablo Lopez for the Marlins.

Brubaker has been erratic. Dating back to the end of May, he's recorded three shutouts, but he also had three starts where he allowed 4+ runs — to subpar offenses. Given his lack of predictability, bettors should avoid the Pirates when he's on the mound.

After a fiery start to the season, Lopez has had some struggles recently. However, most of Lopez's blowups have been away from home, so he should do well tonight pitching in the comfort of Miami.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

"Home." - loandepotpark

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Pirates +1.5 (-144) +150 Over 7 (-104) Yes (+122) Marlins -1.5 (+120) -178 Under 7 (-118) No (-156)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Brubaker has allowed 5+ hits in every one of his last 10 starts, so 4 1/2 seems like a mistake on Vegas' part. Miami doesn't have the best offense, but this is still a curious line. The odds aren't great, but it is practically free money.

JT Brubaker to Allow Over 4 1/2 Hits (-154)

J.T. Brubaker enters play today with a 4.34 ERA.

Even more curious than the hit line is Brubaker's strikeout line. He's recorded 5+ Ks in his last six starts, and Miami is one of the best teams in the league at striking out. This is another low payout but another easy bet.

JT Brubaker to Record Over 4 1/2 Strikeouts

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

While Miami has been having some troubles in the win column, they have perfect positioning tonight. After Cy Young hopeful Sandy Alcantra, Pablo Lopez has been the best starter for the Marlins. He'll keep Pittsburgh's runs to a minimum. If Miami's offense can cross home plate just a few times, they should pick up the win tonight.

Miami -1.5 (+120)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Pittsburgh Pirates Miami Marlins 0 votes so far