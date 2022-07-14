San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI and Predictions July 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies round out a four-game set today in the Mile High City.

The Padres have a chance to leave the series with a split after dropping two of the first three.

Pitching today are Blake Snell for the Padres and Kyle Freeland for the Rockies.

Sell is having the worst year of his seven-year career. He currently has a 4.66 ERA and a record of 1-5. He's had several great starts. Snell allowed just one run in his last two outings but picked up only a single win.

Freeland is not having a much better year than Snell. He holds a 4-7 record and an ERA of 4.70. He also had two outings, allowing a single run, but his team couldn't convert them to Ws for him.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

Time & Date: Thursday, July 13, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

"Coors Field, Denver" - Chasethislightphotography

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Padres -1.5 (+106) -134 Over 11.5 (-105) Yes (-158) Rockies +1.5 (-128) +114 Under 11.5 (-115) No (+124)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Jorge Alfaro is hitting well in this series, but he hasn't recorded an RBI in a week. That's sure to change today. However, he has almost the same amount of multi-RBI games as single-RBI games. Bettors who want a little more bang for their buck can take him to have a multi-RBI game (+370).

Jorge Alfaro to Record an RBI (+100)

Alfaro enters play today with 8 RBIs.

Given how much these pitchers enjoy giving up runs, a run in the first inning feels guarteed. Playing at Coors Field, it will most likely be a home run.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-158)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction

This game will be a fight to the bullpen. Both teams will be trying to get to the sixth inning by giving up as few runs as possible. There will be a plethora of runs in this one, and whoever can get to their bullpen with the lead should win this game. Bettors should take the over and their favorite player to hit a home run. There will be quite a few long balls in this one.

Over 11.5 Runs (-105)

