San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions June 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves play the third game of their four-game series tonight at Truist Park.

The Giants won last night in a high-scoring battle. It was a back-and-forth game. The two teams combined for 22 runs on 26 hits with six home runs.

Pitching today are Carlos Rodon for the Giants and Charlie Morton for the Braves.

Cy Young hopeful Rodon remains electric for the California ball club. Only once this season has Rodon given up more than three runs in a start, this while averaging 5 1/2 innings a start.

After a rough start to the season, Morton has recently found his groove. For four straight games, he allowed four runs, but in his most recent start — against the Chicago Cubs — he dealt seven shutout innings. It's been eight starts since he's recorded a loss.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: San Fransisco Giants @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 22, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

The beautiful Truist Park opened in 2017 and has a capacity of over 41,000.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Giants +118 Over 8.5 (-122) Yes (-128) Braves -138 Under 8.5 (+100) No (+100)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Michael Harris II is an unstoppable force right now. It is inconceivable for him to continue at this pace, but bettors should ride with him until he gives them a reason not to. He's batting .345, and four of his last seven games have been multi-hit. For Harris to have multiple hits tonight is a fantastic bet.

Michael Harris II 2+ Hits (+500)

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL #Braves rookie Michael Harris II was 1-for-9 in his first three MLB games. In 19 games since, he's hit .375 (27-for-72) with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 13 RBIs, a .639 slugging percentage and 1.039 OPS. #Braves rookie Michael Harris II was 1-for-9 in his first three MLB games. In 19 games since, he's hit .375 (27-for-72) with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 13 RBIs, a .639 slugging percentage and 1.039 OPS.

"In 19 games since, he's hit .375 (27-for-72) with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs..." - David O'Brien

With the bats being as hot as they are for both teams, it makes sense why the NRFI has such a high payout. The two starters today are even hotter than the bats they are facing. Runs will come in this game, but not in the first inning.

NRFI (+100)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

The series is tied at one game apiece. Neither team would be content with a split of the series as they are both making a push for first place in their respective divisions. Both teams' bats are hot, so the edge must be given to the Giants with Rodon on the mound. Few runs will be plated tonight in the San Fransisco win.

Giants (+118) & Under 8.5 Runs (+100)

