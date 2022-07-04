St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI and Predictions July 4, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Atlanta to play the Braves for four games as they continue their tour of the National League East.

The Cardinals are in the Peach State after dropping two out of three to the Philadelphia Phillies. With that performance, they are now two games back of the Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

The Braves remain hot, taking two of three in Cincinnati. As the Mets pitching woes continue, the Braves are not just 3 1/2 games out of first in the NL East.

Pitching tonight are Dakota Hudson for St. Louis and Kyle Wright for the Braves.

Overall, Hudson has been excellent this season, but he has had some problems of late. He's allowed a total of 16 runs in his last four outings. He had allowed just 18 in his first 11 starts. Of course, it's a long season, so starters are expected to have some ups and downs. These are just some numbers bettors should be aware of as he heads into his 16th game of the year.

Kyle Wright remains dominant as he too makes his 16th start of the season. He enters play with a 9-4 record and an ERA of 3.03.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 4, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cardinals +1.5 (-128) +152 Over 9.5 (-102) Yes (-128) Braves -1.5 (+106) -180 Under 9.5 (-120) No (+100)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Kyle Wright's strikeout totals have been lower than expected in his last two starts. After having three straight games of 7+ strikeouts, he has just four in each of his previous two outings. Because the Cardinals are not a team that strikes out often, bettors should continue to ride with his under.

Kyle Wright Under 5 1/2 Strikeouts (-154)

Wright has 96 Ks on the year.

Even with his recent struggles, Hudson is one of the best pitchers in the game. Pairing that with the incredible Kyle Wright, bettors should not expect many runs, and they should expect none in the first inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (+100)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

This is a potential playoff matchup, an absolute must-watch. With two studs on the mound, runs will be hard to come by. Atlanta deserves a slight edge in this one, but given the moneyline odds, bettors should stick with the under.

Atlanta (-180) & Under 9.5 Runs (-102)*

*Parlay at your own risk

