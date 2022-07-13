St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will be at home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 7-6 on Tuesday to bring their record to 48-42 this year. The Dodgers are now 56-30 this season following their defeat. L.A. still holds a 7.5-game lead in the National League West division over the San Diego Padres. They also have the best overall record in the NL entering Wednesday's game.

Adam Wainwright, who is 6-7 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, will be on the mound Wednesday for St. Louis. Wainwright has been great recently, especially in his last start, where he tossed nine innings and allowed just two runs. Even at 40 years old, the Cardinals righty is proving he has a lot left in the tank.

On Wednesday, Wainwright will have a tough matchup against a Dodgers club that is second in the MLB in runs per game. Look for Wainwright to at least keep his club in the game at home on Wednesday.

Tony Gonsolin, who is 11-0 with a 1.62 ERA through 16 starts, will be on the hill Wednesday for Los Angeles. Gonsolin was named to the first All-Star Game of his career this past weekend, and he's been amazing all year long.

The righty has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his 16 outings, and he'll be up against an average Cardinals lineup. St. Louis does manage to make a lot of contact, but they'll need to make their hits count versus Gonsolin and the Dodgers.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -156 -1.5 (104) Over 8.5 (-105) St. Louis Cardinals +132 +1.5 (-125) Under 8.5 (-115)

The under has hit in seven of the last eight for the Cardinals. It's also hit in seven of Wainwright's previous nine against Los Angeles, a testament to his consistency on the bump.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Gonsolin has managed to complete six or more frames in eight of his last 10 starts. The Cardinals put the ball in play at a decently high rate, so this should help Gonsolin work quickly on Wednesday.

"ALL-STAR, TONY GONSOLIN." - Dodgers

Pick: Tony Gonsolin Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-178)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

In Gonsolin's 16 starts, the Dodgers have led through five in 12 of them, with the other four being tie games. Expect his strong performances to continue in the second game of the series. Also, look for the first five innings to see at most a few runs scored with these two pitchers squaring off.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-112) & First 5 Innings Total Under 4.5 Runs (-132)

