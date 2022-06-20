St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 20th | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in the series opener. The Brewers swept the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend to improve to 38-30. The Cardinals will travel from Boston, where they dropped two of three to the Boston Red Sox. St. Louis is also 38-30 and tied with Milwaukee for the National League Central lead, so this four-game set has big ramifications.

Milwaukee will start Corbin Burnes, who is 4-4 with a 2.52 ERA. His 0.95 WHIP ranks fourth-best in the National League, and he's pitched well against St. Louis in his career, especially since the start of 2021. In his last 29 innings against the Cardinals, he's surrendered just four earned runs.

The St. Louis lineup has been one of the better ones in the MLB, scoring the fourth-most runs per nine in the entire league. They're a team that makes a lot of contact, yet Burnes strikes out 11.4 hitters per nine and fanned 12 Cardinals in late May. Look for the Brewers' ace to mow down this lineup at home this time around.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Corbin Burnes, Filthy Back Door Cutter and Changeup. Corbin Burnes, Filthy Back Door Cutter and Changeup. 😷 https://t.co/Vbw9xUXyoD

"Corbin Burnes, Filthy Back Door Cutter and Changeup." - Rob Friedman

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas will take the hill, sporting a 2.62 ERA to go with a 5-4 record. Mikolas has been dominant in 2022, but his worst start came against Milwaukee back on May 29. In that outing, he gave up nine hits and six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez took the St. Louis righty deep, accounting for four of the six runs Mikolas was charged with. The Brewers do rely a lot on the long ball as they rank fourth in the MLB in homers but just 16th in runs per nine. Mikolas was able to shut down Milwaukee in an April start. His ERA is 4.16 against the Brewers in his career, so he'll look to lower that figure on Monday.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



8 2/3 IP

6 K

1 H

1 BB

129 Pitches Miles Mikolas was just one strike away from a no-hitter, but what a performance8 2/3 IP6 K1 H1 BB129 Pitches Miles Mikolas was just one strike away from a no-hitter, but what a performance 👏⚾️ 8 2/3 IP⚾️ 6 K⚾️ 1 H⚾️ 1 BB⚾️ 129 Pitches https://t.co/rkTzir5Jsn

"Miles Mikolas was just one strike away from a no-hitter, but what a performance" - SportsCenter

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, June 20, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals +150 +1.5 (-162) Over 7.5 (-115) Milwaukee Brewers -178 -1.5 (+136) Under 7.5 (-105)

The over has hit in all four of Burnes' recent starts, while it's hit for Mikolas in his last four starts in a grass stadium. The total is set pretty low today, so despite the pitching matchup, the trends are pointing to the total going over again.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Miles Mikolas has walked fewer than two Brewer hitters in each of his last seven starts facing them. He's also given out one or fewer free passes in three of his last four starts overall. Expect him to have good control again on Monday.

Pick: Miles Mikolas Under 1.5 Walks Given (-140)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

These teams have the same exact record, and they have split the eight meetings evenly this year. With two of the best starters in the league going at it, it would seem more reasonable to take the under; however, recent trends have indicated that the over is the better bet. Expect Burnes and the Brewers to utilize their home-field advantage to take the opener in what should be an entertaining matchup.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers ML & Over 7.5 (-115)

