Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 27th | 2022 MLB Season

The visiting New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off Friday night at Tropicana Field. The Yankees have been among the contenders of the American League East division for several years now, and they find themselves atop the division once again.

Both teams' pitching staffs are doing extremely well, with the Yankees sitting in third place in baseball with a team ERA of 2.98 and the Rays sitting sixth at 3.34. The Yankees have won three games in a row after Thursday's 7-2 victory and six of the last eight on the road against Tampa Bay. Despite the Yankees' recent success, the Rays have won 54 of their past 78 games against their division rivals.

The Yankees have been one of the best offensive teams in the majors so far this season, as they're fourth in OPS with a .731 mark and are averaging 4.8 runs per game thus far. On Friday, the Rays will go with lefty Jeffrey Springs. Springs has a 1.32 ERA, and he's split time between starting and relieving. The Rays did burn some arms in the series opener, but their top, high leverage relievers will be available Friday. The Yankees lineup is missing several key bats, but they've been able to scrape together runs and gritty wins this past week.

On the hill for New York is James Taillon, who will be up against an average Rays lineup that ranks slightly above league average in runs per game. Taillon, like most of the Yankees' rotation, has had a solid start to the year, sporting a 2.95 ERA. The 30-year-old righty has surrendered more than two earned runs just once out of his eight outings and might need to go deeper than normal with a depleted bullpen behind him.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman



- Giancarlo Stanton, calf

- Aroldis Chapman, Achilles

- Jonathan Loáisiga, shoulder

- Chad Green, TJ

- Luis Gil, TJ

- Zack Britton, TJ

- Domingo Germán, shoulder

- Tim Locastro, latissimus dorsi

- Ben Rortvedt, oblique/knee

- Stephen Ridings, shoulder #Yankees injured list:- Giancarlo Stanton, calf- Aroldis Chapman, Achilles- Jonathan Loáisiga, shoulder- Chad Green, TJ- Luis Gil, TJ- Zack Britton, TJ- Domingo Germán, shoulder- Tim Locastro, latissimus dorsi- Ben Rortvedt, oblique/knee- Stephen Ridings, shoulder #Yankees injured list:- Giancarlo Stanton, calf- Aroldis Chapman, Achilles- Jonathan Loáisiga, shoulder- Chad Green, TJ- Luis Gil, TJ- Zack Britton, TJ- Domingo Germán, shoulder- Tim Locastro, latissimus dorsi- Ben Rortvedt, oblique/knee- Stephen Ridings, shoulder

"#Yankees injured list..." - @ Max Goodman

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Friday, May 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees +100 -1.5 (+160) Over 7 (-125) Tampa Bay Rays -120 +1.5 (-190) Under 7 (+105)

The Yankees have now won five of six on the road after Thursday's 7-2 win, and they boast an MLB best 15-6 away record. They are averaging only 3.1 runs per game in the previous 10 matchups with Tampa Bay, but this year New York's offense has been clicking and coming through in clutch situations more often than not.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Jeffrey Springs averages 9.0 Ks per nine innings, but he's averaged just over four innings per start this year. The Yankees strike out at the 19th highest rate in the majors, so don't expect Springs to match his seven punchouts from one start ago against the Orioles.

Pick: Jeffrey Springs Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees have won six of Taillon's last seven starts, and Springs has pitched pretty well over a small sample size. This game may not see many runs early, but look for the Yankees to have a lead or at least keep the game tied through the first five frames.

Prediction: Yankees First 5 Innings +0.5 (-135) & First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt