Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI, and Predictions June 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays start a five-game series tonight in Canada.
The American League East is the toughest division in baseball. With the New York Yankees running away with it, the Boston Red Sox, Rays, and Blue Jays will duel for wild card all year long.
Tampa Bay is playing Toronto for just the second time this season. The Rays won two of three when the Blue Jays came to town in May. They hope to repeat that success as they are 1 1/2 games back of the Blue Jays in the standings.
"#Rays and #BlueJays still sorting out rotation plans for 5 games in 4 days series." - Marc Topkin
Pitching tonight are Yusei Kikuchi for the Blue Jays and Jeffery Springs for the Rays.
Kikuchi has had some troubles this season and is still trying to find his groove. He's shown promise with a few great starts, but he has yet to meet his potential since coming over from Japan.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details
Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays
Date & Time: Thursday, June 30, 7:07 p.m. EDT
Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, ON, Canada
"Toronto in the Rogers Center" - Michael Shure
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks
After seven straight games recording a hit, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went hitless on Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Guerrero Jr. had a rough start to the month, but he turned things around and has been scorching hot of late. Entering a big series with the Rays, he will be at his best. Bettors should look for an outstanding performance from him.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record an RBI
Yusei Kikuchi has been completely undependable this season. Toronto is optimistic he can turn things around, but bettors shouldn't expect much from him. The only good play when Kikuchi is on the mound is a run in the first inning.
A Run to be Scored in the First Inning
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Predictions
Five games in four days. A lot can change in the standings, depending how this series goes. However, both teams have the opportunity to give themselves some distance in the wild card race.
With Jeffery Springs on the mound, it would be completely inadvisable to go against the Rays in this one. Springs has been unbelievable this season. He has pitched in 18 games and started in 10. Of those 18 appearances, he only allowed a run in six. Tampa is the play tonight.
Rays (+120)