10 actors who won most Golden Globe Awards

Since 1944, the Golden Globe Awards have recognized talent in the fields of film and television. The award ceremony is held annually in January. There are two main categories, namely motion picture awards and television awards. From actors to composers, the Golden Globe Awards celebrate different individuals in the industry who excel in their field and have helped create cinematic masterpieces.

A major portion of the Golden Globe Awards is dedicated to lead actors and supporting actors who help carry the narrative and capture the viewer's attention, whether it be on the big screen or on television. The most versatile and recognized faces in Hollywood have at least one Golden Globe to their name if not more.

However, there are some talented actors who have made a mark by winning multiple times for different successful projects. Fans should make a point to check whether their favorites hold a place in the top ten list of the biggest winners.

Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews and 8 other actors who have multiple Golden Globe Awards under their belt

1) Barbra Streisand - 9 wins

One of the most recognized faces of all time, Streisand has had a very successful career not only in the field of acting but also as a singer and director. She received her first Golden Globe Award for Funny Girl (1968), which marked her film debut.

As a director, she made history when she became the first woman to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for her movie, Yentl (1983). Streisand has a total of nine Golden Globe Awards, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

2) Meryl Streep - 9 wins

Streep is constantly breaking her own record of Golden Globe Award nominations every year. She has received 33 nominations to date. Her first Golden Globe was Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) in the year 1980. Like Streisand, she is also the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

For the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. This is in recognition of her performance in the popular show Only Murders in the Building.

3) Jane Fonda - 8 wins

An icon in the movie industry, Jane Fonda has had an illustrious career. She has won several awards, including eight Golden Globe Awards. Her first win was in 1960 when she won the New Star of the Year – Actress award, a category that was discontinued after 1983. She received the award for her performance in the rom-com Tall Story (1960). The talented actor won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2021.

4) Jack Nicholson - 7 wins

Like Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson has also seen his fair share of nominations. In fact, in the history of the Academy Awards, the versatile actor holds the title of the most nominated male actor. In terms of Golden Globe Awards, Nicholson won a total of seven including the Cecil B. DeMille Award. His first Golden Globe was for his role in the movie Chinatown (1974).

5) Carol Burnett - 7 wins

Carol Burnett made a mark with her comedy-variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, which first aired in 1967. It was one of the first shows to be hosted by a woman. Over the span of her career, Burnett won multiple awards and accolades. In terms of the Golden Globe Awards, she has seven in total, which includes the Carol Burnett Award which has been presented annually since 2019.

6) Julie Andrews - 6 wins

In terms of musicals, there are very few actors who can match the addictive enthusiasm and vocal range that Julie Andrews brings to the table. It wasn't a big surprise when she won her first Golden Globe Award for her role in Mary Poppins (1964).

Fans will find it interesting that the year after winning Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for Mary Poppins, she bagged the same award again in 1966 for Sound of Music (1965). In total, she has won six Golden Globe Awards.

7) Nicole Kidman - 6 wins

Throughout her career, Nicole Kidman has proven through her work that she is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. It is only natural for her work to be recognized with nominations and awards.

Kidman has won a total of six Golden Globe Awards to date. The first win was in 1996, wherein she won for her role in To Die For (1995). More recently, she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her work in Being the Ricardos.

8) Alan Alda - 6 wins

Most cinephiles know Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin Franklin Pierce, aka Hawkeye, from the iconic wartime show M*A*S*H. Containing 11 seasons, the show amassed a considerable fanbase when it was on air. To date, Alda has won a total of six Golden Globe Awards, and all of them were for his performance in M*A*S*H.

9) Angela Lansbury - 6 wins

Mystery fans will be well-acquainted with Angela Lansbury, who became popular across the globe as the sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the series Murder, She Wrote. To lead one of the longest-running detective shows of all time is no small feat, and yet Lansbury did it with ease for 12 whole seasons. The talented actor has six Golden Globe Awards to her name, four of which she won for her role as Jessica Fletcher.

10) Dustin Hoffman - 6 wins

Dustin Hoffman has enthralled audiences with his portrayal of memorable antiheroes and complex characters. The actor's first Golden Globe was the Most Promising Newcomer award, which was awarded to him for his performance in The Graduate (1967). In total, he has six Golden Globe Awards. Hoffman was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1997.

Fans of these actors will be delighted that their work has found the appreciation it deserves. Next year, the Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 7, 2024.