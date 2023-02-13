10 best Rihanna songs you should not miss

On February 12, 2023, Rihanna managed to pull off one of the most iconic Super Bowl performances of all time. However, what made it special was that, even while being pregnant for the second time, she didn't miss a single note.

While she performed in an all-red outfit, a baby bump was still visible. The Grammy winner is currently in a relationship with ASAP Rocky, and she gave birth to their first child on May 19, 2022.

As of now, she is the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. Over the years, Rihanna has released several songs and music videos that have established her as one of the best contemporary artists in Pop/R&B genre. As such, to celebrate her legendary performance at the Super Bowl 2023, here are 10 songs by the singer that one should not miss.

Disturbia, Umbrella, and 8 other catchiest songs by Rihanna

1) Don't Stop the Music (2007)

Upon its release in 2008, Don't Stop the Music topped the dance charts for several weeks. Moreover, the track is still considered one of the best disco/club dance songs of all time. It has a catchy beat, and the chorus pays an ode to finding new love on the dancefloor. In addition, pop icon Michael Jackson is credited for the songwriting.

2) Take a Bow (2008)

Rihanna's Take a Bow is part of her album Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded. The song is a beautiful, sentimental ballad, which the Grammy winner considers one of her most personal songs. With its release, Take a Bow soon became her third chart-topping entry on the Hot 100, which was later certified quadruple-platinum.

3) Stay feat. Mikky Ekko (2013)

Part of the Unapologetic album, Stay begins with a piano melody before Rihanna sets the song on fire with her tremendous vocals. Featuring Mikky Ekko, the most fantastic part of the song is when both the singers' voices synchronize to create a stunning track. The song finished 13th on the year-end Hot 100.

4) Disturbia (2008)

Rihanna's Disturbia is undoubtedly considered one of the catchiest songs by the artist. Even after so many years, the song's fame still persists with its wide usage in TikTok videos and Instagram reels. Apart from the electronic beats and claps, her outfit in the music video is still the talk of the town. Moreover, her voice is filtered through a quirky auto-tune to give the song a groovy vibe.

5) Work feat. Drake (2016)

From the 2016-released album Anti, Work is moody, unapologetic, minimal, and catchy. By collaborating with Drake, Rihanna has managed to create a masterpiece that sets a sensuous vibe and is perfect for slow dancing.

6) Umbrella feat. Jay-Z (2007)

Like Disturbia, Umbrella is yet another catchy track by Rihanna and Jay-Z that will never get old. Part of the Good Girl Gone Bad, this song is a banger and ranked second on the year-end Hot 100, right behind Beyoncé's Irreplaceable.

7) We Found Love feat. Calvin Harris (2011)

Before the 2016 hit song This Is What You Came For, Rihanna and Calvin Harris collaborated in 2011 to create We Found Love. Here, the Grammy winner's flawless vocals, coupled with Harris' beats and production, establish the song's fame as one of the best tracks of 2011. Moreover, the song has a synth coming in the chorus that manages to stand out the most to the listeners. We Found Love spent 10 weeks in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

8) Love on the Brain (2016)

Love On The Brain is a powerful song that perfectly depicts what being in a toxic and manipulative relationship is like. Upon its release, the sultry ballad peaked at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100. on March 25, 2017. With Rihanna's powerful vocals and lyrics, the song became an all-time favorite among her fans.

9) Only Girl (In the World) (2010)

Rihanna's Only Girl (In the World) was named the best dance recording at the Grammys. It's almost impossible not to groove and dance to this song, as the track has hard-hitting electronic beats that sound enchanting with the singer's vocals. Only Girl (In the World) became a six-times Platinum smash as it topped the Hot 100 and the Billboard dance charts.

10) S&M (2011)

S&M is one of the most seductive songs by Rihanna. Released on January 23, 2011, it was released as the fourth single from her 2010 album Loud. Although the song has double meanings, in a 2011 Vogue interview, Rihanna said (according to The Sydney Morning Herald):

"The song can be taken very literally, but it's actually a very metaphorical song...It's about the love-hate relationship with the media and how sometimes the pain is pleasurable. We feed off it - or I do. And it was a very personal message that I was trying to get across."

The song later got a remix video starring Britney Spears, which spent an entire week at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Poll : 0 votes