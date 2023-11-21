10 best upcoming sneakers of December 2023

The sneaker industry is a billion-dollar industry, with reports of the annual revenue from the sale of sneakers reaching over 13.1 billion US dollars. Sneakers will never go out of style and are arguably one of the most versatile footwear options currently available.

Popular brands like Nike, New Balance, Adidas, and Puma keep churning out innovative and eye-catching sneakers on a daily basis, and sneakerheads are always on the lookout for the hottest drops.

Sneakers from renowned brands get sold out almost immediately upon release, and dedicated sneakerheads have taken to marking their calendars to keep up with the ever-evolving sneaker industry.

December sneaker drops are highly anticipated due to the holiday season and the end-of-year shopping rush. Many shoe brands are also preparing to release Christmas iterations of some favorite sneaker silhouettes.

On the lookout for the hottest drops of December 2023? Check out the carefully curated list below.

10 best upcoming sneakers to avail in December 2023

1. The Adidas Gazelle "Peru"

The Adidas Gazelle "Peru" (Image via Adidas)

This iteration of the iconic Samba silhouette will be released on December 1 with an expected retail price of $100 on the brand's website.

2. The Nike Go Flyease DB "Christopher Musquiz Jr."

The Nike Go Flyease DB "Christopher Musquiz Jr." (Image via Nike)

Nike's rendition of the innovative footwear is set to release on December 2 for $130 via the brand's website.

3. The Adidas Crazy 1 "Ice Green"

The Adidas Crazy 1 "Ice Green" (Image via Adidas)

This futuristic silhouette from The Three Stripes brand is dressed in an ice green colorway, as the name suggests, and is set to drop on December 2 for a price of 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Nike Doernbecher "Garrett Anderson"

The Nike Doernbecher "Garrett Anderson" (Image via Nike)

The Nike brand's multicolored remix of the Fly 2 Low GTX silhouette will be available on the brand's website on December 2 for $150.

5. The Converse All-Star BB Trilliant CX "Willy Wonka"

The Converse All-Star BB Trilliant CX "Willy Wonka" (Image via Converse)

These gold and velvet brown shoes from the Converse brand will be released on December 7 for $130 on the brand's website.

6. The Converse Chuck 70 "Willy Wonka Swirl"

The Chuck 70 "Willy Wonka Swirl" (Image via Converse)

These colorful sneakers are dressed in eye-catching pink and white and are expected to drop on December 7 for $75 on the brand's website.

7. The Puma All-pro "Nitro Gremlins"

The Puma All-pro "Nitro Gremlins" (Image via Puma)

These futuristic sneakers from Puma are dressed in an earthy green and brown hue and are expected to drop on December 8 for a price of $140 on the brand’s website.

8. The Nike Air Foamposite One Anthracite

The Nike Air Foamposite One Anthracite (Image via Nike website)

This impressive all-black silhouette from the shoe giant is expected to drop on December 12 for a price of $240 on the brand's website.

9. The Nike Air Zoom GT "Cut 2 Christmas"

The Nike Air Zoom GT "Cut 2 Christmas" (Image via Nike website)

This holiday-inspired remix of the iconic Zoom GT silhouette is expected to drop on December 14, with an accompanying price tag of $170 on the brand's website.

10. The New Balance 580 "White Tan"

The New Balance 580 "White Tan" (Image via New Balance website)

The latest creation of the iconic "dad shoe" brand is planned to be released in December at an unspecified date. The shoes are fashioned in a mostly white tone with cream accents. The brand's website lists the retail price as $140.

From the iconic Adidas Samba reiteration to the Go Flyease, there is something for every sneakerhead in the coming month. Stay ahead of the Christmas rush by marking your calendar for these hot drops expected to drop in December.