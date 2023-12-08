10 most fashionable WWE wrestlers outside the ring

The World Wrestling Entertainment, popularly referred to as the WWE, has some of the most fashionable wrestlers. These athletes have a formidable sense of style both in and out of the ring.

The WWE has amassed a massive following over the years, and although this can be attributed to the over-the-top drama and skills of the wrestlers, the athletes' flamboyant and eye-catching costumes can also be thanked for their widespread popularity.

Even though some of the superstar wrestlers like to keep a low-key profile outside the ring, their styles have caught the attention of fans all over the world.

Wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and The Miz have certainly lived up to the hype.

Below is a carefully curated list of the most fashionable WWE wrestlers outside the ring.

10 WWE wrestlers with impressive styles outside the ring

1. Bianca Belair

The three-time Women's Champion and Royal Rumble winner is synonymous with fashion and extravagance. Belair is sure to show up at any red-carpet event in glittering ensembles and be the best-dressed woman at most events. The 34-year-old WWE superstar stylishly coordinates outfits frequently with her husband, Montez Ford, and has admitted to making her outfits herself, alluding to her creativity both in and out of the ring.

2. The Miz

Michael Gregory Mizanin, popularly known by the stage name, the Miz, is a legendary WWE athlete. The 43-year-old TV personality cum actor has a commendable sense of fashion, always looking sharp in finely tailored suits and dress shoes when he is outside the ring.

3. Charlotte Flair

The 37-year-old WWE superstar has an impressive following due to her phenomenal skills in the ring and her stylish persona outside. Flair certainly inherited her father, Ricky Flair's fashion sense, as she is fond of glittering bralettes, stunning jewelry, and designer gowns.

4. Cody Rhodes

The American professional wrestler is well-loved for his quirky persona and his well-tailored suits. The superstar is sure to show up for events looking well put together. He has, on more than one occasion, wrestled in his crisp suits. Maintaining his suave persona even in the ring.

5. Liv Morgan

Gionna Daddio, popularly known by her wrestling name, Liv Morgan, is a one-time women's Smackdown Champion and wrestling sweetheart. She is loved by fans for her resilient spirit, bubbly personality, and colorful outfits. The superstar opts for casual outfits on most occasions but is also known to dazzle in breathtaking dresses every once in a while.

6. Montez Ford

The WWE superstar is married to Bianca Belair, and together they make a very fashionable couple. Ford is known for his bold, colorful, crisp suits and dress shirts. He also likes to complement his savvy outfits with accessories like bold shades for that dapper effect.

7. Becky Lynch

The WWE icon prefers a more laid-back approach to fashion, constantly sported with leather pants, jackets, and streetwear aesthetics, but once in a while, the 36-year-old Irish wrestler switches things up with stylish and extravagant dresses. The mother of one can be spotted with soft bangs on her trademark red hair and soft and feminine makeup accenting her statement-making outfits.

8. Seth Rollins

Colby Daniel Lopez, known by his stage name Seth Rollins, is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable wrestlers at the moment, and his flamboyant and eccentric styles are a testament to that. The self-acclaimed drip god of World Wrestling Entertainment has been in the spotlight due to his reigning title as the World Champion and his eye-catching fashion sense. Even though some might find the reigning champion's style a bit over-the-top, he has stayed true to his originality. The 37-year-old has admitted to being influenced by Machine Gun Kelly's avant-garde sense of fashion.

9. Jade Cargill

The new signee to the WWE family is known for her toned body and her impressive style catalog. The blonde-haired wrestler has been spotted in many outfits, ranging from cropped leather tops with matching pants and furlined body suits to bead-encrusted golden gowns. The former AEW TBS champion is gearing up to be one of the most fashionable female wrestlers.

10. Ricochet

Trevor Dean Mann, popularly known as Ricochet, has a more hip and trendy style than other male wrestlers who opt for dressy and custom-made suits. The 35-year-old is renowned for his street-style aesthetic, opting to wear sneakers and stylish jeans.

The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment have captured fans both within and outside the ring with their wrestling prowess and great sense of style, and that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.