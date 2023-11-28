"Water Gun Kelly would've honestly been better": Machine Gun Kelly name change claim sparks online trolling 

American rapper Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly, was trolled over reports about him changing his name to just ‘Machine,’ omitting the ‘Gun’ from his current moniker. On the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year party’s red carpet at Bar Marmont, LA, on November 16, the 33-year-old asked photographers to address him by ‘Machine.’

“Instead of ‘Machine Gun’, can you hit me with just ‘Machine’ from now on?” he said.

However, it’s not certain whether the rapper was serious about changing his name or he only joked about it. On Sunday, November 19, MGK shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that was a still from the red carpet with what he asked as a written subtext.

Netizens reacted to Machine Gun Kelly's supposed name change. One Instagram user commented on Pubity's post on the same and suggested that the name 'Water Gun Kelly' would have been better.

Internet reacts to MGK supposedly changing his name to only 'Machine.' (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

Machine Gun Kelly gets trolled over rumors of changing his stage name

Several users trolled the rapper and mentioned that after Eminem wrote a diss track about him, MGK had changed his genre and became a farce. Some people joked about Machine Gun Kelly not being able to produce any hit songs, while a few others said that he was only trying to stay relevant.

Netizens troll MGK over reports of him ditching 'Gun Kelly' from his stage moniker. (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

The uncertainty about whether or not the pop-punk artist changed his stage name seemed to stem from YouTube videos from the channel ‘Chad and JT Go Deep,’ the comedic duo who filmed themselves attending one of Machine Gun Kelly's concerts in 2022. They seemingly held up placards that proposed to the rapper to get rid of the ‘machine gun’ part from his moniker as it glorified the use of machine guns — the firearm.

It’s unclear what exactly transpired in Chad and JT’s video, as the currently available clips are heavily edited and compiled with other video clips. However, it appeared that MGK brushed off their request back then, and the audience around him continued with their “MGK” chant.