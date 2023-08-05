10 iconic Mick Jagger songs 

The well-renowned British singer-songwriter Mick Jagger just turned 80 last week, on July 26, 2023.

Jagger is undoubtedly one of the most popular and charismatic artists of the rock movement since the 1960s. He was part of the popular blues rock band, The Rolling Stones, alongside other central members like Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts. With numerous hit albums from the Stones as well as solo endeavors, Mick Jagger quickly made a name for himself as one of the most celebrated English artists.

Although most of his popular titles came from The Rolling Stones, he was always the one in the spotlight. That was one of the glaring reasons why even his solo ventures were equally successful. Be it for being the lead vocalist or his iconic dance moves paired with the groovy rhythms of their songs, he has always been a fan favorite.

Mick Jagger in Manchester, England in 2018 (Image via Getty)

Even after spending over sixty years in the industry, his swagger and charisma on stage are still unparalleled. Keeping in mind this living legend of rock and celebrating his 80th birthday, we have curated the best list for Jagger fans all across the world. In this article, we list our top 10 picks of Mick Jagger's songs that have stood the test of time, in no particular order.

10 songs by Mick Jagger that are still popular as ever

1) Paint It Black

Paint It Black is an iconic song from The Rolling Stones discography. Jagger and Richards wrote the raga rock song, which is heavily influenced by Indian classical, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European music. With a very notable usage of the sitar, it was likened to what The Beatles were doing.

The song was originally released as a single in 1966 before being featured on the US release of Aftermath as the opening track.

2) Sympathy For The Devil

Sympathy For The Devil is another song written by the creative duo of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for the Rolling Stones. Largely a Jagger composition, the song was released as the number-one track on their 1968 album, Beggars Banquet.

The song has Jagger on lead vocals and hand drums, Richards on lead guitar and bass, Brian Jones on acoustic, Bill Wyman on the shekere, Charlie Watts on the drums, Nicky Hopkins on the piano, and Ricky Dzidzornu on the congas. Anita Pallenberg and Marianne Faithfull also gave backing vocals alongside the other musicians.

3) Wild Horses

Wild Horses was released by the Rolling Stones as a part of their 1971 album, Sticky Fingers. However, it was originally recorded and released by The Flying Burrito Brothers in 1970 since it wasn't a favorite among the Stones initially.

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the song was produced by Jimmy Miller. Jagger worked on the verses, while Richards worked on the riff and chorus. Introduced by Jagger as a "sad sad song", it follows with a slow harmony and rock ballad lyrics. The song talks of a star-crossed love story and is sometimes likened to Jagger's relationship with Marianne Faithfull or Anita Pallenberg.

4) You Can't Always Get What You Want

You Can't Always Get What You Want is a 1969 song by the Rolling Stones. It was initially released as a single before being released as the ninth and final track on their album Let it Bleed. In another Jagger-Richards collaboration, the lead vocals were performed by Jagger, while Richards played the acoustic and electric guitars while performing supporting vocals, and Bill Wyman was on bass.

With a prominent choir section playing in the background, the song talks about how life doesn't give one everything that they want. It is often compared to and considered to be the Rolling Stones' take on Hey Jude, which The Beatles released in 1968.

5) Satisfaction

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction is a single from The Rolling Stones that was recorded and released in 1965. Another Jagger-Richards creation, the song rose to fame quickly after its release, taking the top spot in the UK and US charts. The song has also found a spot on the Grammy Hall of Fame and multiple lists of the best songs of all time.

Richards did the guitar riff, while Jagger wrote the lines just days before recording the song. Satisfaction came with a lot of se*ual innuendo and took a jab at what commercialism was doing to society.

6) Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter is a 1969 single recorded by The Rolling Stones under the label ABKCO. It was the first track on their 1969 album, Let it Bleed, with Jimmy Miller behind the production. Jagger and Richards again worked together to create powerful verses and bring them to life, with Merry Clayton coming in as a guest vocalist.

Gimme Shelter was received extremely well and is widely considered to be among the best songs ever made. The song reflects the mood that Britain and the world were facing at the time, touching on topics of violence, war, murder, and rape. However, the tense mood of the song was inspired more by Richard's jealousy and dark thoughts about Jagger and Anita Pallenberg, who were shooting for a film together at the time.

The song inspired a documentary of the same name, has been featured in multiple films, and has been covered by multiple artists over the years.

7) Don't Tear Me Up

Don't Tear Me Up is a song from Mick Jagger's 1993 solo album, Wandering Spirit. Rick Rubin helped Jagger in the production phase. The song has a gospel feel to it, with Jagger's emotive vocals accompanying it. Often celebrated among the best of his vocal performances, the blues rock song has earned its rightful place alongside other iconic titles.

8) Memo From Turner

Memo From Turner is a single from the soundtrack of Mick Jagger's 1970 British crime drama, Performance. He starred in the film alongside James Fox in the lead role as a former rock star who has lost his touch and has become a recluse in his home.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote the song and had Ry Cooder on the slide guitar while Jagger did the lead vocals. The song has grown in popularity since it was released and is now often remembered among his best songs.

9) God Gave Me Everything

God Gave Me Everything was the fourth song on Mick Jagger's 2001 solo album, Goddess in the Doorway. It was a collaboration between Jagger and Lenny Kravitz, with both of them involved in the writing and production processes. Kravitz also played the guitar, with Jagger in the lead.

The song speaks to Jagger's words of gratitude towards God for what he has in life. God Gave Me Everything is featured in the 2003 Jim Carrey starrer Bruce Almighty and also in Jagger's 2001 documentary, Being Mick, where he plays the song in a small club.

10) Tumbling Dice

Tumbling Dice is a single that the Rolling Stones originally released in 1972. They recorded the original at the Stargroves House, which was owned by Mick Jagger himself. It was a popular recording venue for the band and other prominent musical acts in the 1970s, including Led Zeppelin, The Who, and others.

Jagger worked with Keith Richards to write the song as the lead single of their 1972 album, Exile on Main Street. On release, the song entered the list of top 10 singles in the UK, USA, Netherlands, Spain, and other regions. It was a hit among critics and fans alike.

Tumbling Dice has a catchy blues rhythm to it that hooks listeners. It explores themes of love and gambling, telling the story of a man who is so addicted to gambling that he is unable to stay loyal to a single woman.

These songs have arguably left their mark on the history of rock music and have also cemented Mick Jagger as one of the most prolific artists of his time and beyond. If you're looking to groove to some of the best bluesy rock songs out there, then this is the perfect list for you.