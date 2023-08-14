10 non-Disney princesses of all time, ranked by popularity

Disney princesses have been a cherished part of childhood across generations, yet there are non-Disney princesses who hold just as much love. These princesses hail from various films and TV shows, each carrying their own distinctive tales and personalities.

What's remarkable is that these princesses originate from diverse backgrounds and cultures, which makes them relatable to a broader audience. They go beyond the conventional image of white European princesses living in castles. They encompass princesses of different ethnicities, nationalities, and historical eras.

Moreover, the influence of these non-Disney princesses on culture is quite significant. They have acted as a source of inspiration for girls promoting qualities such as resilience, independence, and self-confidence, which have played a part in challenging conventional gender expectations. These princesses go beyond being figures since they represent exemplars for girls all around the globe.

So, this article will assess the ten most popular non-Disney princesses, gauging their internet popularity and delving into the attributes that set these princesses apart in accordance with the ascending order of popularity.

Beyond the magic kingdom: From Tuptim to Fiona, ranking the greatest non-Disney princesses of all time

10) Tuptim from The King And I (1956)

Tuptim is a non-Disney princess (Image via 20th Century Fox)

A non-Disney princess from the 1956 film adaptation of The King and I, Tuptim holds a special place in the annals of cinematic history. This remarkable masterpiece was crafted by the innovative group at 20th Century Fox and showcases a timeless masterwork that unveils the mesmerizing journey of Tuptim against the charming backdrop of Siam.

Tuptim's undeniable allure emanates from her resolute portrayal as a fearless young lady who defies the societal conventions of her era and fearlessly pursues the longings of her soul. Moreover, her profound odyssey towards liberation and authentic affection deeply touches spectators. This solidifies her position as a cherished princess beyond the scope of Disney in the realm of eternal cinematic marvels.

9) Princess Irene from The Princess And The Goblin (1991)

Princess Irene is a non-Disney princess (Image via Pannonia Film Studio)

Princess Irene, a central figure in the animated film The Princess and the Goblin, stands as a captivating non-Disney princess who is celebrated for her enchanting journey. The film was created by Hungary and Pannonia Film Studio and infused life into the extraordinary escapades of Princess Irene in a mystical realm. Irene's allure stems from her embodiment of exuberant inquisitiveness and endless bravery.

The storyline of the film is uncomplicated and direct. Princess Irene is a youthful royal resides in a kingdom surrounded by mountains. She's usually under the care of her nursemaid. One day, while taking a stroll in the woods, Irene loses her way and finds herself trapped by a bunch of strange-looking creatures. Then, a young miner called Curdie comes to her rescue. Curdie lets Irene in on the secret that these creatures are actually goblins and that they have a fear of singing.

Yet, Princess Irene, in her various interactions with extraordinary beings emerges as a cherished non-Disney princess. She personifies the everlasting principles of bravery, persistence, and the everlasting enchantment brought about by the power of one's imagination.

8) Princess Bala from Antz (1998)

Princess Bala is a non-Disney princess (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

Princess Bala, a notable character in the animated film Antz, stands as a compelling non-Disney princess celebrated for her uniqueness and spirit of individuality. Produced by DreamWorks Animation, Antz introduces audiences to a vibrant world of insects where Princess Bala's journey unfolds.

As she navigates a world of social hierarchy and personal discovery, Princess Bala captivates audiences with her determination and resolve. Her voice, brought to life by Sharon Stone, adds depth to her character, highlighting her struggle for self-expression and autonomy.

In the movie, it is revealed that Princess Bala is the daughter of Queen Ant in the Antz colony. She is expected to follow royal responsibilities but wants to be free. When she comes across Z, a worker ant, they don't get along well at first. However, they eventually team up to fight General Mandible, a militaristic Ant, who is planning to overthrow the Queen and take over the colony.

7) Atta from A Bug's Life (1998)

Atta is a non-Disney princess (Image via Pixar Animation Studios)

Atta from the animated film A Bug's Life shines as a non-Disney princess for her transformative journey and growth. Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, A Bug's Life introduces audiences to a world of insects where Atta's story unfolds. Her popularity is attributed to her character arc, encompassing themes of leadership and the pursuit of personal development.

Voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Atta's journey resonates deeply with viewers as she navigates the complexities of responsibility. Moreover, Atta derives her name from the ant genus with the same title. She holds the distinction of being the initial Pixar figure to take on the role of a princess, a position later also held by Merida, although she holds the title of a Disney princess.

In the movie, it is revealed that Atta is the young and idealistic princess of the ant colony. She is determined to save her colony from the grasshoppers, who have been terrorizing them for years. Atta recruits a group of misfit bugs to help her, including Flik, a dung beetle who is mistaken for a warrior. The bugs eventually defeat the grasshoppers, after which Atta is hailed as a hero.

6) Anneliese from Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Anneliese is a famous non-Disney princess (Image via Mainframe Entertainment)

Anneliese, a central character in Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper, is a cherished non-Disney princess celebrated for her duality and resilience. Produced by Mainframe Entertainment, this animated movie introduces the world of Anneliese as a princess whose popularity is rooted in her unique journey of self-discovery and the bond she shares with Erika.

In the movie, it is revealed that Anneliese is a beautiful princess who is betrothed to marry King Dominick to save their kingdom's treasury. However, she is unhappy with her life in the castle and longs for adventure. One day, she meets Erika, a peasant girl who looks just like her. The two girls switch places, and Anneliese is able to experience life outside the castle for the first time.

She learns that there is more to life than being a princess. Moreover, she finds true love with Erika's childhood friend, Daniel. In the end, Anneliese and Erika switch back to their own lives, but they have learned a valuable lesson about the importance of friendship and self-discovery.

5) Marina Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas (2003)

Marina is a non-Disney princess (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

Marina, a standout figure in Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, stands out as a non-Disney princess renowned for her embodiment of faithfulness and fortitude. Crafted by the imaginative minds at DreamWorks Animation, this marvelous animated odyssey breathes life into the enchanting tale of Marina amidst exhilarating exploits and daring escapades.

In the film, Marina's true essence unravels, revealing her regal status as a princess from Syracuse, bound by betrothal to the esteemed Prince Proteus. Marina's path becomes intricately entwined with that of Sinbad as they embark on a perilous quest, endeavoring to reclaim the coveted Book of Peace from the clutches of Eris, the divine harbinger of chaos.

As their enthralling voyage unfurls, Marina and Sinbad find themselves ensnared in an unforeseen love affair, compelling her to make the heart-wrenching choice of forsaking her engagement to Prince Proteus. Navigating treacherous seas and facing mythical trials head on, Marina enthralls viewers with her indomitable resolve and unwavering loyalty to her cherished companions.

4) Princess Kaguya from The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

Princess Kaguya is a non-Disney princess (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Princess Kaguya, the protagonist of The Tale of Princess Kaguya, stands as an esteemed non-Disney princess. Renowned for her otherworldly aura and touching storyline, she captivates audiences with her ethereal aura and heartfelt narrative.

Produced by the skilled hands of Studio Ghibli, this animated masterpiece breathes life into Kaguya's enchanting odyssey, drenched in artistic brilliance and raw emotion. Within the film, a revelation unfolds, unveiling Princess Kaguya as a bewitching creature found as a mere infant nestled within a bamboo stalk by a weathered bamboo cutter and his wife.

As they nurture her as their own daughter, she blossoms into a stunning and astute young woman. A multitude of suitors flock, beseeching her hand in matrimony, yet she steadfastly declines each proposal, ultimately being spirited away by a celestial entourage.

3) Princess Odette from The Swan Princess (1994)

Princess Odette is also a non-Disney princess (Image via Rich Animation Studios)

Princess Odette from The Swan Princess stands as a unique and beloved non-Disney princess. Crafted by the creative minds at Nest Family Entertainment and Rich Animation Studios, this animated masterpiece masterfully weaves together Odette’s enthralling and magical journey through an enchanting realm.

Within this fantastical setting, her popularity truly takes root, for she is depicted as a princess whose inner beauty radiates just as brilliantly as her outward grace. As Odette grapples with the intricate spell that envelops her, transforming her into a graceful swan during the daytime, her character captivates audiences with her unwavering strength and the timeless potency of love.

While the complete plot may be complicated, it can be distilled down to the essence that Princess Odette finds herself cursed by the malevolent sorcerer Rothbart. She is ultimately rescued by a gallant young man named Derek, whose unwavering support ultimately aids in breaking the spell and discovering true love.

2) Princess Mononoke from Princess Mononoke (1997)

Princess Mononoke is also a non-Disney princess (Image via Studio Ghibli )

Princess Mononoke, the main character in the animated epic Princess Mononoke, is a captivating non-Disney princess who is known for her fierce spirit and her role in a world of gods, spirits, and humanity's impact on nature. Crafted by Studio Ghibli and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this timeless tale transports viewers to an ancient forest where Princess Mononoke's compelling narrative unfolds.

Her popularity is deeply rooted in her embodiment of the struggle between human desires and the preservation of the natural world. As the fearless defender of the forest, Princess Mononoke captures hearts with her courage and unwavering determination. Her relationship with Moro and her search for identity resonate with audiences who seek characters that explore themes of identity and morality.

Besides, through her interactions with humans and spirits alike, Princess Mononoke brings to the forefront the intricate connections between humankind and the environment, making her a popular non-Disney princess who is cherished for her poignant depiction of the intricate interplay between nature and mankind.

1) Fiona from Shrek (2001)

Princess Fiona is the most popular non-Disney princess (Image via DreamWorks Animation)

Princess Fiona, a central character in the beloved Shrek franchise, stands as a non-traditional non-Disney princess celebrated for her spirited personality and unapologetic authenticity. Produced by DreamWorks Animation, this animated fairy tale subverts conventions as it introduces audiences to Fiona's endearing journey of self-discovery and love.

Her popularity is rooted in her unconventional and relatable qualities. It is revealed in the movie that Princess Fiona is a beautiful princess who is cursed to transform into an ogre at night. She is rescued from a dragon-guarded tower by Shrek, an ogre, and they agree to travel together to a far away land so that Fiona can marry Lord Farquaad, the diminutive ruler of Duloc.

Her unconventional charm and the genuine connection she forges with Shrek bring depth to her character as they embrace their individual quirks and insecurities. Princess Fiona's transformation, both physical and emotional, throughout the franchise resonates deeply with viewers who appreciate her courage to embrace her true self and reject societal expectations.

Final thoughts

The popularity of princesses of any character can vary over time. (Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios)

The popularity of princesses, whether it be any character of certain degree, can vary over time. It is quite challenging to compare the popularity of princesses from different movies and franchises because they appeal to diverse audiences and had varying levels of exposure. Nevertheless, the above-provided list offers an indication of how these princesses charge in terms of popularity, considering the success of their movies.

It's worth noting that a princess's popularity can also differ based on the region or country. For example, Princess Mononoke enjoys fame in Japan and is considered the most popular anime character as compared to the other parts of the world. Furthermore, a princess's popularity is subject to change, as new generations of children discover films and characters in a different manner.