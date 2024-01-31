10 most streamed shows of 2023 on OTT platforms

When it comes to the most streamed shows of 2023, it is interesting to see that viewers are sticking to the OG shows instead of newer productions. It is no secret that streaming has grown exponentially over the last couple of years. Most of the well-known OTT platforms leave no stone unturned when it comes to offering binge-worthy content to lure in viewers and get an edge over the competition.

Last year, there were challenges with regards to releasing new content due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Between July 14, 2023, and November 9, 2023, the industry took a hit because many actors and writers had walked off productions that were in progress. This means that fewer new shows were released for viewers to choose from. Even then, the number was still sizeable.

However, the list of most streamed shows of 2023 released recently by Nielsen showcases that most subscribers decided to still stick to classic shows that could be banked on for quality content.

Friends, NCIS and 7 other worthy titles that made it to Nielsen's list of most streamed shows of 2023

10) Supernatural (2005-2020): 22.8 billion minutes watched

Fans won't be surprised to see this beloved title on the most streamed shows of 2023 list. Spooky ghosts, evil monsters, mysterious powers, and two charismatic brothers, this fantasy adventure show has it all. It also helped put Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who play the Winchester brothers, on the map.

Over the course of 15 seasons and 327 episodes, the creators kept experimenting with bold and unorthodox themes to keep things interesting.

9) Heartland (2007): 22.8 billion minutes watched

One of the most streamed shows of 2023, this show has been running strong for more than 15 years. Across 17 seasons with 259 episodes, viewers get an insight into the lives of two sisters, played by Amber Marshall and Michelle Morgan, who live at the family ranch in Alberta.

This tearjerker explores everything from familial relationships and lasting friendships to surviving life's challenges and second chances.

8) Friends (1994-2004): 25 billion minutes watched

Given its timeless narrative, it would be a shame if this show wasn't on the list of most streamed shows of 2023. Running for 10 seasons and 236, it chronicles the lives of six friends living in Manhattan. The biggest selling point of the show has to be the characters. They are flawed but interesting and face the same kind of problems that people their age face in the real world.

7) Gilmore Girls (2000-2007): 25.2 billion minutes watched

A noteworthy title on the list of most streamed shows of 2023, it focuses on the strong bond between a mother-and-daughter duo played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, respectively. It has seven seasons and 153 episodes.

Interesting family dynamics, endearing characters and realistic plot developments are some factors that tend to appeal to viewers. The intelligent banter between Graham and Bledel is the cherry on the cake.

6) The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019): 27.8 billion minutes watched

Like Friends on this list of the most streamed shows of 2023, this sitcom has also continued to amass new fans even after its finale. Spanning 12 episodes with 279 episodes, this show mainly focuses on the lives of four highly intelligent but socially awkward friends played by Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar.

Intelligent yet goofy, the narrative covers many spectrums, such as science, work-life balance, relationships, misadventures, adulthood, and more.

5) Cocomelon (2018-2022): 36.3 billion minutes watched

This is one of two shows on this list of most streamed shows of 2023 that are targeted to young audiences. Across four seasons and 91 episodes, it follows the adventures of baby JJ and his siblings who reside in a town called Cocomelon.

Preschoolers enjoy the catchy rhymes that they can sing along to. Parents tend to opt for this show when they want something educational that will keep the kids engaged.

4) Grey’s Anatomy (2005): 38.6 billion minutes watched

This is the only medical drama on the list of the most streamed shows of 2023. It has 19 seasons and 420 episodes to date. Season 20 will premiere on March 14, 2024. It showcases the hardships faced by interns, residents, and attending physicians working at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital.

Featuring clashing egos, complicated cases, split-second decisions, near-death incidents, and more, the show never has a dull moment.

3) NCIS (2003): 39.4 billion minutes watched

Given their widespread appeal, it would be unfair to compile a list of the most streamed shows of 2023 without including at least one police or crime drama. NCIS is a long-running show that explores complex cases handled by Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents. In total, 20 seasons and 457 episodes have already aired, and a new season will be released on February 12, 2024.

The show's strength lies in character development, challenging cases, and unpredictable twists.

2) Bluey (2018): 43.9 billion minutes watched

This is the second children's show on this list of the most streamed shows of 2023. Spanning three seasons and 151 episodes, it follows the adventures of six-year-old Bluey, an anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy, and her family. The main focus of the popular show is to promote positive family values, good behavior and social messages.

1) Suits (2011-2019): 57.7 billion total minutes watched

Legal dramas have always interested viewers, so it is not surprising that this well-made title made it to the top of the most streamed shows on the 2023 list. The series focuses on Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, who has never attended law school. Nevertheless, he convinces Harvey Specter, a successful attorney played by Gabriel Macht, to give him a job.

Containing nine seasons and 134 episodes, this show is intelligent and witty, with a heavy dose of drama.

This list of most streamed shows of 2023 proves that audiences prefer to spend their time on reputed shows that guarantee quality content.