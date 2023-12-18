10 most viral celebrity fashion looks of 2023

Throughout this year, numerous viral celebrity fashion looks have captivated fashion enthusiasts, leaving them in awe, much like in previous years. In 2022, Bella Hadid made headlines with her unforgettable spray dress, causing a sensation that resonated across the internet.

Similarly, this year has witnessed the fashion sphere's continuous expansion, showcasing an array of noteworthy celebrity fashion looks. Events like the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival have consistently served as platforms for unveiling sartorial evolution, setting remarkable trends on the red carpet.

These occasions remain pivotal in highlighting the ever-evolving landscape of fashion and its influence on cultural trends. So, here are some viral celebrity fashion looks in 2023.

Jared Leto's lifesize feline costume became one of the viral celebrity fashion looks in 2023

1) Jared Leto in Choupette Costume

As one of the viral celebrity looks, Jared Leto's lifesize feline costume has an immense contribution. Among the best celebrity fashion looks, Jared's furry costume was unique, paying homage to the dead cat named Choupette of Karl Lagerfeld.

2) Margot Robbie in Evening Enchanted Look

Margot Robbie turned heads at the UK premiere of the "Barbie" movie. Her choice of attire, a captivating Vivienne Westwood gown, was expertly styled by Andrew Mukamal.

3) Anne Hathway at the British Fashion Awards

Food in fashion is nothing new and Anne Hathway's red-carpet look at the British Fashion Awards proved it again. Her gown mirrored spaghetti, taken out from Valentino's archive, exuding elegance in a wide and plunge neckline.

4) Jennifer Lawerence at the Cannes Festival

When Gen Z chooses comfort over fashion, Jennifer Lawerence opted for both. She attended the gorgeous Cannes Festival in a red Dior gown, accompanied by a pair of comfy black flip-flops. The blending of casual and glamour became a viral celebrity fashion look this year.

5) Rihana at the Super Bowl

Rihanna debuted her baby bump while donning a striking glossy red bandeau, designed in the style of a breastplate, which quickly became a viral celebrity look within the realm of celebrity fashion. Her choice of Loewe's armor bandeau not only captivated attention but also underscored her influential presence on the internet, complemented by her resounding voice.

6) Sienna Miller in Schiaparelli's dress

The British actress Sienna Miller unveiled her baby bumps at the Vogue World red carpet event, donning an ivory ensemble from Schiaparelli. Her ultra-cropped blouse was attached with a collar, exhibiting the baby bumps over the same-hued ballooned skirt. Her toe-capped heels with sheer tights added the glamorous touch further.

7) Harry Style in Egonlab jumpsuit

Among all other celebrities in Grammy, Harry style made a stand-out appeal by wearing a low-cut romper. This one piece was accented in multi-color, and embellished in Swarovski crystal. This sparkling multi-color jumpsuit has a flared structure bottom, evoking the retro sartorial fashion.

8) Hailey Bieber in Loewe's Polo

Hailey Bieber, the trendsetter in the fashion realm, was spotted in a Lowew's polo shirt, paired with a straight cut denim. Along with her husband, the fashion icon layered a jacket with golden earrings, offering the idea of street-style fashion. The leather infusion, including the hobo bag from Miu Miu and the black mule, exuded luxurious lusters.

9) Kylie Jenner in Jean Paul dress

The global fashion icon Kylie Jenner stunned the fashion purists at the Met Gala, donning a striking red gown from Jean-Paul, making a viral celebrity fashion look. The double-functional gown was transmitted from a shiny blue cape, flaunting the trains of the gown. Kylie effortlessly flaunted her bold look in the high-slit gown, wrapping it off with a red pump.

10) Bella Hadid in a Trench coat

After a hiatus, Bella Hadid was photographed at the end of this year, covering herself in winter essentials. Discarding the denim trend, Hadid donned a black turtle neck along with a pair of black yoga pants. She covered herself with a trench coat, accentuating the comfy ensemble for flying.

From the remarkable lifesize feline costume to Anne Hathaway's unforgettable Spaghetti dress, these unique sartorial expressions caused a storm across the internet. Their distinctive and unconventional fashion statements left fans in awe, prompting them to search for more details about these looks.

Additionally, celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat garnered significant attention, with their costumes becoming highly searched topics, further solidifying their impact on the fashion landscape.