1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 episode 4 air time, release date, and plot

Season two episode 4 of 1000-Lb Best Friends, titled Take the Long Weigh Home, will air on TLC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

In the episode, Ashely will reveal that she has been fired from her job due to the company's downsizing. She will be seen getting afraid of the fact that she might turn to food for comfort by saying that they will be there for her to "slap the food out of her hands."

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Ashely is anxious about her Dr. Procter appointment, and Vannessa tries to get Jacob's weight loss on track. Tina and the gang move back into their home, and Meghan focuses on getting wedding dress ready after announcing that she's getting married!"

What to expect from 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 episode 4?

This week on 1000-Lb Best Friends, Meghan and Tina might get into an argument after the former put pee pads on the bathroom floor for the men. The two friends have been living in the same motel room with their kids and Meghan's fiance ever since Tina's house flooded.

In a promo, Meghan can be seen laughing as Tina steps on some urine. Tina says in the promo that she no has "zero privacy and no dignity." After a long time, they will finally move back to their big home. Vannessa will help her son Jacob reach his goal weight as he was diagnosed with diabetes last week.

Meghan will tell her girlfriends that she is getting married to Jon soon. She will also go wedding dress shopping but has not officially announced the date of the ceremony yet.

The girls will also go to a trainer together who will scream at them to get up and work out. This will trigger Tina as she cries in a preview video, confessing that many men in her past have been very aggressive towards her but will get back to exercise soon.

In a promo, Ashley is seen getting nervous about her appointment at Dr. Procter's as she wants to get approved for a second weight-loss surgery, for which she needs to lose 21 pounds.

What happened on 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 episode 3?

TLC's description of the episode titled Carry on Weighward Son reads:

"Meghan opens her heart to Dr. Procter and gets back on track with her weight loss; living in a hotel pushes Tina to her breaking point; after Vannessa catches her sister enabling Jacob, she takes him to the doctor only to receive some upsetting news."

Last week on 1000-Lb Best Friends, Tina began to cry after seeing the state of her hotel room. She has been staying with six kids in a single hotel room with Meghan, who refuses to clean up the space. Vanessa was shocked to see her sister giving Jacob some fries and a milkshake, despite knowing about his health issues.

She accused her sister of enabling Jacob to binge-eat and was very scared after Jacob was diagnosed with diabetes during a heath check-up.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 1000-Lb Best Friends every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes