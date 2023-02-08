1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 6 release date, time and plot

1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 6, titled Weight Women Can't Jump, will air on TLC this Wednesday, February 8 at 10 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode will also be uploaded on Discovery+ and the network's website a day after the television broadcast.

The episode will showcase the ladies pushing their boundaries at the fitness camp, where they will have to exercise, walk, and regulate their food. Vannessa and Meghan will get into an argument after the latter will ask the ladies to stop working out over a splinter. In the promo, Vannessa makes fun of Meghan for crying over a splinter.

In return, Meghan screams at Vannessa and says that she is hurt. Other cast members will try to stop the verbal argument.

1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 6 will see Vannessa being excited about working out

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"The BFFs struggle with the rigors of Fit Farm; Ashely learns to push herself past her comfort zone; Vannessa realizes she's capable of more than she thought; Meghan faces uncomfortable truths about her upcoming wedding; Tina finally snaps."

This week on 1000-Lb. Best Friends, the other ladies will ask Meghan about her relationship as they feel that she is not happy with Jon. In an exclusive clip, Meghan assures the ladies that she does love Jon and just wants him to be more driven and take care of himself.

Vannessa then comments that Meghan has already given 12 years to the relationship, and it might take 12 more for him to transform. This will provoke Meghan to walk away from the conversation while asking her friends to mind their own business.

The ladies will experience a lot of pain while exercising, and Ashley will refuse to wake up early the next morning for some activities. Others will try to convince her to turn up for the same, especially since she is the one who brought them to the facility.

Meanwhile, Vannessa will be the most excited about the exercises and will realize that she can do a lot more physical activity after her drastic weight loss of more than 200lbs. It has also been hinted that Tina will have a breakdown, possibly about her current living situation.

Recap of 1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 5

TLC's description of the episode titled Take the Long Weigh Home reads,

"Ashely is anxious about her Dr. Procter appointment; Vannessa tries to get Jacob's weight loss on track; Tina and the gang move back into their home; Meghan focuses on getting wedding dress ready after announcing that she's getting married."

Last week on 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Meghan went to a wedding dress shop with the other cast mates but failed to find a dress of her choice. She was happy that she was able to fit into many of the dresses but decided not to purchase them after checking out the price tags.

Dr Proctor advised Ashley to enroll in a fitness camp, which uses military exercises, to help others lose weight. Currently, Ashley weighs the most in her group and is facing a lot of difficulty with some basic activities, like running.

After a long period of time, Tina, Meghan, and Jon were able to move back home as the repairs were finally done. Tina's home was flooded and she had to move into a hotel room with her kids, her best friend, and Jon.

TLC airs new episodes of 1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

