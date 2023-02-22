1000-lb Best Friends season 2 episode 8 release date, plot, and time

1000-lb Best Friends season 2 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the friends decide to walk a 5K marathon, while Vanessa goes to see her doctor about getting plastic surgery.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The girls take on a monumental challenge--completing a 5K race with Dr. Procter. Meghan's bachelorette party in Savannah, Georgia, provides some fun debauchery, but a potential confrontation threatens to ruin the entire celebration."

1000-lb Best Friends season 2 episode 8 will air on Wednesday, February 22, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

The upcoming episode of 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 will see Vanessa struggling with loose skin

The upcoming episode of 1000-lb Best Friends will feature the best friends, who are on a collective weight loss journey, embarking on another challenge as they take on a 5K race. However, it isn’t as easy as it may seem. For Vanessa, the main issue isn’t walking, it’s the loose skin that is causing her to rash.

In a promo for the upcoming episode uploaded to social media, titled Hurry up and Weight, Meghan and Vanessa take part in a 5k race, but they're both seen to be struggling. In the clip, Vanessa says that she’s psychically in pain. In her confessional, she said:

"I’m in a lot of pain because of my skin rubbing together and hitting my legs. The yeast that’s up in between your rolls that stays there and causes rashes and causes it to burn and itch."

She added that as she walks, the fat rolls are constantly hitting her legs. Vanessa also confessed that walking is hard and that she didn’t realize that losing weight would make it harder for her to exercise. She said that her hanging skin is making working out and walking difficult and making her miserable.

When they’re about to reach the one-mile mark, the 1000-lb Best Friends cast members are seen struggling quite a bit. Meghan is having trouble breathing and hurting in multiple places. Vanessa adds that her knees are burning and on fire. She stated that she doesn’t want to give up but feels horrible, mainly due to the loose skin.

She eventually stops and tells Meghan that she can’t do it and won’t do it. However, Meghan doesn’t give up and continues lapping.

In another promo uploaded to social media, the 1000-lb Best Friends cast member goes to see her doctor about possibly getting plastic surgery for her skin, stating that she is really excited to go see doctor Procter in the upcoming episode.

Vanessa tells him that with all her skin hanging, she feels extremely self-conscious, and in a confessional, shared that she has “bat wings.” She introduces all her skin to the camera and announces the different names she has for them, saying that she feels embarrassed by all that skin.

The 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 doctor congratulates her on her weight loss progress but tells her that it’s not the right time for her to have the surgery. He tells her that she’s probably not quite ready yet to have it.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 22, at 10 pm ET to see what happens next on 1000-lb Best Friends season 2.

