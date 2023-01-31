1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 3 release date, air time and plot

1000-lb Sisters season 4 returns for another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Tammy has trouble opening up in therapy. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Tammy hits a tipping point at rehab, and then more bad news from back home sends her into a downward spiral. Chris gets a reality check during a check in with Dr. Smith, and the family says goodbye to a beloved family member."

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 3 will air on Tuesday, January 31, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters season 4

Tammy has been in rehab to work on her physical and mental health, which is largely due to her obesity. The trailer for season 4 showed her in rehab where she met her husband.

However, a promo of the upcoming episode, titled, I Don’t Want to Taco Bout It, shows the 1000-lb Sisters star struggling. While she’s been keeping up with her exercise regime, she’s seen having trouble opening up to her therapist.

In a confessional, Tammy said that gaining weight is hard because she doesn’t want to disappoint her family or herself. She added that there are days when she doesn’t feel like dieting:

"I have cravings, I want drinks like sodas and don’t want to work out."

The reality star has to undergo six therapy sessions before it can be determined whether she’s ready to undergo surgery or not. And in the upcoming episode, it’s session number 2, however, Tammy isn’t looking forward to it as she doesn’t like therapists.

In the clip, she doesn’t want to talk to Dr. Connie Stapleton, a licensed psychologist. When she asks the reality star whether she’s been painting, Tammy shakes her head, indicating that she hasn’t.

In another confessional, Tammy said that she understands that therapy is important but she’s had a rough week. She added that she’s gained 10 pounds and isn’t in the mood to talk to anybody.

Her frustration was evident when Dr. Connie asked her about her day. She replied:

"It’s the same d*** thing every day."

In another clip, the 1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy and Amy talk about Amy’s pregnancy. Tammy points out that if her new baby is like Gage, running around isn’t going to be that hard. She tells her sister that she has faith in her and believes she can do it.

While it seems that Tammy was trying to motivate her sister, the clip suggests that Amy isn’t completely in agreement with what her sister said.

In a confessional, she said:

"This b**** done said, “It’s not gonna be hard chasing after two kids. I’m like “b****, you ain’t chasin’ nothing but a d*** sandwich."

Amy’s comments seemed to upset the 1000-lb Sisters fans and they pointed out that since she’s been in the same boat, she should be a little more humble. One user said that it’s a shame that she sits there and puts her sister down like that.

Another user wrote:

"Amy needs to humble herself, cause as hard as it is for Tammy, it’s hard for her or she would be doing better.. support each other and stop the nastiness.. fr fr"

Tune in on Tuesday, January 31, at 9 pm ET on TLC to watch the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters season 4.

Poll : 0 votes