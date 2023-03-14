1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 9 release date, time and plot

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 9, titled Walkin' on Eggshells, will air on TLC on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on Discovery+, Fubo TV and Philo after the television premiere.

The episode will be very dramatic as Tammy will inform her family that she is engaged to Caleb. Given that the two have been dating for just three weeks, this news will not sit well with Tammy's family, who intend to ask Caleb some hard questions.

Off-camera, Tammy Slaton married Caleb in October 2022 and changed her name to Tammy Willingham.

What to expect from 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 9?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Tammy announces her engagement to the family and reveals that her big day is only two weeks away; Amy takes up maid of honor duties; the family wonders if there's another reason Tammy is rushing down the aisle."

This week on 1000-lb Sisters, Amy will be seen shocked upon learning that Tammy got engaged so early on in her relationship and is marrying Caleb in just two weeks.

Over a video call, Amanda warns Tammy that the wedding is way too rushed, and even jokes about their physical relationship, as per the episode's promo.

Amy will also be heard saying that Tammy moved too quickly and even professed her love for a partner within an hour of meeting him. She says that she also used to be like this, but had to change herself when she "grew up."

In another promo, Chris can be seen saying that he will object to the wedding. He even goes to meet Caleb, so that he can ask him some tough questions about their relationship. Caleb states in a confessional that he will not get scared. Tammy also says that she will marry Caleb, even if her family does not give her permission.

Amy will become Tammy's maid of honor, despite being busy with two babies.

Recap of 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 8

TLC's description of the episode, titled Forbidden Fruit, read:

"Tammy wants to come home, but a setback causes a major blowup between her and the family; when a new man enters Tammy's life, all bets are off; Amy feels the stress of motherhood; Amanda contemplates a new chapter."

Last week on 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy was seen getting ready to return home, but she developed a trach infection, so the doctors advised her to stay back for 10 more days. This made her family realize that they did not have any medical knowledge to deal with this kind of problem.

RIP Marshmallow 🌈 @Jaded_Chinx Tammy, please they’ve always catered to you.!! The one time they say no you accuse people about not showing you respect? You’ve never shown your family respect from what we seen. Start with yourself first #1000lbSisters Tammy, please they’ve always catered to you.!! The one time they say no you accuse people about not showing you respect? You’ve never shown your family respect from what we seen. Start with yourself first #1000lbSisters https://t.co/DL0IXvZJ9Z

Amanda and Amy, who were supposed to be Tammy's legal caretakers, were shocked to learn that they had to leave work for 1 week and spend time in the hospital. The family informed Tammy that she should stay in rehab but she threw a fit, telling them that she was going to leave the facility with or without her family's help.

This led to a major argument, and Tammy did not talk to them again. She then met Caleb. The two connected for three weeks before he popped the big question in the parking area. Caleb had joined the rehab only after hearing about Tammy's quick progress in her weight-loss journey.

Tune into 1000-lb Sisters on Tuesday, March 14, to see if Tammy is able to get her family's blessings for the wedding.

