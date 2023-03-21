1000-lb Sisters season 4 finale release date, air time, and plot on TLC

1000-lb Sisters season 4 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming episode will see the culmination of the entire season as the show gets ready to wrap things up. In the upcoming segment, Tammy’s family questions her decision to have a “shotgun wedding.”

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"It's Tammy's wedding day; Amanda and Misty take Caleb to task over his true intentions; Amy struggles to get the venue decorated and keep her emotions in check; a wardrobe malfunction and a case of cold feet threaten to derail the nuptials."

Tune in on Tuesday, March 21, at 9 pm ET on TLC to watch the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters season 4.

Tammy’s family wonders if she’s pregnant in the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters season 4

Tammy’s family make their way to the rehab center to meet the reality star to attend her wedding, but they don’t understand the reason behind the hurry.

In a promo uploaded to social media, family members question Tammy’s decision to get married so soon. A family member breaks the ice and tells the 1000-lb Sisters star that they’re all wondering if she’s pregnant. Tammy tells them that nobody is having a shotgun wedding, and Amber lets her know that it’s all happening awfully fast.

In a confessional, the reality star said:

"The h***? I ain’t pregnant. I can’t believe that my family thinks I’m getting married because I’m pregnant. They’re stupid."

She tries to reassure her family by telling them that she gets it and that they both understand. The 1000-lb Sisters cast member further tells her family that people at the rehab center, her friends, would like to come to the wedding, which is part of the reason why they want to have the ceremony at the center.

In a joint confessional, her siblings Chris and Amy chuckled, and Amy said that the next step should be to get Tammy on birth control. Chris added that it would save “a whole lotta a**-aches.” As Amy laughs, he continues:

"No, I’m talking about a whole lotta headache and hassle."

Amber tells Tammy that she has a question to ask her, although Tammy is already not too sure she wants to answer it. She asks Tammy if they’re intimate together, which makes Chris laugh. The family shares a laugh, but in a confessional, the bride-to-be admits to being nervous.

She continued:

"I just want my family to be happy and to support me and be happy for me. It’s my life and I should get what I want."

In another clip, Amy and Tammy go on to try on wedding dresses, and the question that comes up is whether Tammy will say yes to the dress. Tammy doesn’t want to answer and claims that the question is “so cheesy.” Meanwhile, Amy tells her sister to make a bigger fuss about it as she seems more excited than the bride herself.

Tammy replies:

"I’m standing here dancing like a penguin."

Amy tells her that she looks like one as well, pointing out that her dress is white and her trach is the red stripe. The 1000-lb Sisters share a laugh before Tammy goes back to change out of the dress.

