’12 Dates of Christmas’ Season 2 cast list: Amanda Grace and others in holiday dating series

HBO Max is bringing back 12 Dates of Christmas with a second season that will be led by three individuals who are looking to find love. The show was launched last year and since then, it has gained immense popularity in the dating series genre.

The official synopsis of 12 Dates of Christmas reads:

“Three hopelessly romantic singles are on a journey to meet that special someone to bring home for the holidays.”

Although the concept might sound like The Bachelor Nation shows, 12 Dates of Christmas does not share a lot in common with them. It features three people who go on an equal number of 12 dates and the show focuses on each member of the trio equally.

Check out the three leads of Season 2

The first season of 12 Dates of Christmas was led by singles Chad Savage, Faith Fernandez, and Garrett Marcantel. Here's a look at the season 2 cast members:

Amanda Grace Jenkins

The leading lady on 12 Dates of Christmas is Amanda Grace Jenkins. She is an actress who has worked in Last Call in the Dog House, Moonlighting, Anomaly, Hidden America, Roadies and Rosewood.

In the HBO series, she will be seen as the “nice girl who also has a naughty side,” as per the trailer. Her Instagram page is filled with multiple modelling shots and TikTok videos. While sharing a photo with the other two leads of 12 Dates of Christmas, she shared how unfiltered her experience on the show was through her caption:

“That look on our faces like we have no idea what’s in store for us.”

Markelle Smith

Markelle Smith is set to bring steamy drama on 12 Dates of Christmas. In the trailer, he revealed that he has come to the show to look for the feeling he had experienced with his ex-boyfriend.

The handsome hunk states that he's a professional television star, but in reality, Smith has never appeared as a lead on television and is in fact, a dentist by profession, who does like to pose for cameras. His Instagram profile mentions that he hails from NYC and is also a Yogi.

Daniel Escalante

Daniel "Danny" Escalante is a software engineer from South Florida. He has appeared on 12 Dates of Christmas to find his soulmate with whom he can finally settle down.

Going by the trailer, he seems to be someone who attracts drama. With multiple options to date, will he make the right decision? Only time will tell. However, one thing is for sure, many hearts will be broken throughout the season.

What to expect from ’12 Dates of Christmas’?

The leads will go on rom-com movie style dates with multiple contestants. The highlight of 12 Dates of Christmas is that romance is not just restricted to the typical boy-girl relationship.

It represents two LGBTQ+ cast members and this factor makes the show quite unique from regular dating reality series.

The new season of 12 Dates of Christmas is all set to premiere Thursday, November 25, on HBO Max. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services such as Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

