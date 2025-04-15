16 Handles to release new Dubai Chocolate Frozen Yogurt: All you need to know

16 Handles, the New York self-serve frozen yogurt chain, is set to introduce a new flavor: the Dubai Chocolate frozen yogurt at all participating locations nationwide. Available from April 16, 2025, the limited-edition dessert will have a creamy pistachio base topped with chocolate, drawing on the flavors of the viral Dubai Chocolate Bar.

The Dubai Chocolate bar has been going viral on social media for its unique combination of pistachio, chocolate, and crispy kunafa—a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with shredded phyllo or semolina dough soaked in sugar syrup.

More about the new Dubai Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

The Dubai Chocolate Frozen Yogurt features a rich and creamy pistachio base, topped with crushed milk chocolate bites and a touch of cocoa. Fans can add custom toppings or ask for recommendations at a 16 Handles location. Prices may vary by location, serving size, and choice of toppings.

Availability

The limited edition pistachio and chocolate dessert will only be available at 16 Handles locations for a limited period, so fans are advised to head to their nearest store to try it before supplies run out.

This new limited-edition treat is the latest addition to 16 Handles' line of frozen desserts inspired by international dishes. According to a news release on PR Newswire on April 8, 2025, 16 Handles CEO Neil Hersgman spoke about this and some new recipes.

"The viral treat everyone is talking about has made its way to our handles as we froyo-ify the Dubai Chocolate trend. Our international flavor launches have been a hit this year and brought in a plethora of new customers and tastes! Our team also raised the bar even higher in the dairy-free space as we roll out new recipes with our proprietary Oat Milk soft-serve."

Previously, 16 Handles has released other globally inspired frozen yogurt creations, such as the Mango Lassi one in March 2025 and a Kulfi-inspired one in January 2025. They have also experimented with several unique flavors over the years, including Squid Ink and French Fry, along with a range of popular flavors.

More of the viral chocolate-inspired treats

Several brands and food chains have launched limited-edition treats inspired by the viral pistachio chocolate bar. Shake Shack introduced the new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake as part of its custard shake range, available at 30 select locations across the US starting April 7, 2025. They will only serve 25 of these limited-edition shakes daily at each location until supplies last.

In March 2025, Ghirardelli served a limited-time chocolate treat: the Dubai Chocolate Sundae. It featured vanilla ice cream, Ghirardelli's handmade hot fudge, pistachio butter, white chocolate, and shredded phyllo, topped with a milk chocolate caramel square, whipped cream, and caramel sauce.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles is a New York-based chain serving frozen yogurt desserts since 2008. It is known for its customizable treats and innovative flavors. The brand offers a wide range of self-serve frozen yogurt flavors, soft-serve options, and over 50 toppings, allowing fans to create unique desserts.

16 Handles now serves sweet treats at more than 30 locations across the East Coast and has a strong online presence through online ordering and delivery options.

