sweetFrog releases new Butterfinger Frozen Yogurt: All you need to know

Butterfinger Frozen Yogurt has arrived at sweetFrog locations nationwide, blending the brand’s no-sugar-added vanilla frozen yogurt with Butterfinger® candy pieces. Launched on March 19, 2025, the limited-time flavor will be available through May 27, 2025.

Ad

sweetFrog’s collaboration with Butterfinger® marks its latest seasonal promotion, aiming to attract fans of the iconic candy. The frozen yogurt chain operates over 250 locations across 25 states and the Dominican Republic, with this flavor available at participating stores.

What’s in the Butterfinger Frozen Yogurt?

Crunch time: Limited-edition Butterfinger Frozen Yogurt unveiled (Image via sweetFrog)

The new Frozen Yogurt combines sweetFrog’s no-sugar-added vanilla base with chopped Butterfinger® candy pieces. The candy’s signature peanut-buttery layers are mixed into the frozen yogurt, creating a texture contrast. Customers can add more Butterfinger® pieces as a topping or drizzle chocolate sauce.

Ad

Customers can visit sweetFrog locations for in-store purchases or order online via the brand’s website. The new frozen yogurt is priced according to weight, with toppings included in the total cost.

Availability and timeframe

Check sweetFrog's app or website to confirm availability (Image via Instagram/@sweetfrog)

The Butterfinger Frozen Yogurt is available at participating sweetFrog locations from March 19 to May 27, 2025. Not all stores may carry the flavor, so the brand recommends checking the sweetFrog website or app for local availability. The promotion excludes international locations outside the Dominican Republic.

Ad

How to customize the treat?

Personalize the frozen yogurt with a variety of toppings (Image via sweetFrog)

sweetFrog encourages customers to personalize their Butterfinger Frozen Yogurt with toppings like:

Ad

Additional Butterfinger® pieces

Chocolate or caramel sauce

Whipped cream

Fresh fruit

The chain’s self-serve model allows guests to adjust portion sizes and combinations.

Behind the collaboration

Ad

Heather Marini, Senior National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands (sweetFrog’s parent company), called Butterfinger® a “classic candy favorite” and the partnership’s goal of adding fun to the fro-yo experience. She said in a press release on March 19, 2025:

"Butterfinger® is a classic candy favorite, and we can't wait for our sweetFrog fans to hop in and try this crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery delight! This is the perfect way to add a little extra fun to your fro-yo experience!"

Ad

About sweetFrog and Butterfinger

Ad

sweetFrog: Acquired by MTY Franchising USA in 2018, the chain operates 250+ stores in the U.S. and the Dominican Republic. It offers frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato, and sorbet with customizable toppings.

Butterfinger®: First introduced in 1923, the candy bar is known for its peanut butter core layered with chocolate. Nestlé owns the brand, which is sold in grocery stores and convenience outlets nationwide.

sweetFrog’s Butterfinger Frozen Yogurt offers a limited-time twist for fans of the candy and fro-yo enthusiasts alike. With availability through late May, customers have roughly two months to try the flavor before it’s discontinued. For updates or store details, visit sweetFrog’s official channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback