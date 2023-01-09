1923 episode 4 recap: Does Spencer return home?

Sadly, Spencer didn't return to Yellowstone Ranch in episode 4 of 1923, but he is closer than ever.

1923 is set during a time when the United States of America was going through some significant economic and political changes. It's a spinoff of the hit shows Yellowstone and 1883.

In episode 3, we saw the Duttons getting showered with bullets by Banner and his men with several members of the family dead. Spencer, on the other hand, is oblivious to what is going on back home since he is having the time of his life with his girlfriend in Africa. Let's now dive straight into the events that take place in the new episode of 1923.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from 1923.

1923: The war is just getting started

The latest episode kicks off with Cara standing in the kitchen in her Sunday dress — the cornflower blue one — and her husband's blood dripping on the floor from the table. She then goes to the field and yells in pain as she recollects what her family has gone through in the past few days.

After recollecting herself, she goes back to the kitchen and wrings her husband’s spilled blood into a rusty bucket. She intends to be loyal to her husband and do what he has instructed: Not inform the sheriff, not send an army for retribution, gather resources, call back Spencer, and wait.

Jacob, who is still alive, is seriously injured and on the verge of passing. Zane is skeptical about his chances of survival, but a religious Cara believes her husband will not die.

Emma, on the other hand, with her husband almost dead, has a tough choice to make - to join her mother in New York since she objects to the union after her husband gets murdered, or stay with Jack. She picks the latter.

Banner, who has proved himself to be a worthy arch-enemy of the Duttons, isn't safe either. His actions could return to bite him back without any warning. So, he makes a deal with Donald Whitfield, a wealthy man, to campaign against the Duttons.

Banner also informs him that Jake Dutton and his nephew Jack are dead. His posse then steals more cattle and lays waste to more human life. Cara convinces her revenge-ridden nephew not to make rash decisions and wait for the right moment. He tells her to let go of the stolen cattle and wait for the war hero Spencer to return.

Cara shows up to the livestock commission meeting and informs everyone that Jacob is busy hunting cattle ranchers in Wyoming, saying that she would be taking the wheel. She convinces them to give her commission policing powers by mentioning Banner’s notoriety.

Teonna’s tragic story doesn't seem to have changed yet as she is still getting tortured at the missionary. She again becomes violently rebellious and gets paid for it, but something unexpected happens. As midnight strikes, she beats Sister Mary to death and flees. But before that, she looks dead in Sister Mary's eyes and says in her native tongue:

"Know that I am the land and I am killing you."

Viewers are finally taken to Africa, where Spencer is having the time of his life with Alexandra. But things change when Alexandra finds a bunch of letters from Cara addressed to Spencer. He reveals to her that he couldn't afford the sentiments of home during the war, and has since been trying to numb himself.

Alexandra begins reading the letters and gets to know about her boyfriend's family. She finally reaches the last one and learns that Jacob and Jack are shot, John is dead, and he must return home.

This episode of 1923 ends with us learning that the letter's date is from three months ago.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+.

