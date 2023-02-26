1923 episode 8 season finale release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed

Episode 8 of 1923 will be released on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. Viewers are eager to watch the upcoming episode of the series, which will serve as the season finale and reveal answers to several questions about the Duttons as well as Teonna Rainwater.

Set in 1923, the show choricles the lives of those in the United States who were hit by the Great Depression. Poverty was at an all-time high, and even the state of Montana was not spared. Along with the economic struggles, the Duttons were fighting their own war to retain their gigantic ranch.

The Yellowstone franchise has become a sensation over the years, and its spinoffs have gained a following of their own. Prior to 1923, Taylor Sheridan created 1883, which showcased a different generation of the family. Both 1923 and 1883 have been praised for their compelling storytelling and complicated subjects.

Following this season's success, the show was recently renewed for a second season.

1923 episode 8 season finale: Will Spencer and Alexandra make it home?

The final episode of season 1 of 1923 is titled Nothing Left to Lose. While newly weds Spencer and Alex are still several thousand miles away from Montana, things have finally started going their way. Back at home, Jacob has completely recovered from his gruesome injuries and is planning his next move, while Cara has been able to hire a couple of livestock agents to protect the ranch.

Meanwhile, Banner has received strong backing from Donald Whitfield and his lawyer and will probably get out of prison in a heartbeat. Viewers can rest assured that these goons will be coming after the Duttons. Whitfield is not afraid to kill to get what he wants and will do anything to eliminate the rancher family.

Aminah Nieves, who portrays Teonna Rainwater, mentioned in an interview that the season finale is going to be a tearjerker, so this gives us the idea that her character's journey might not end well. The young woman's struggles reveal the brutal history of the country's past, and viewers are hoping for her to show up in the next season.

What happened in 1923 episode 7?

The previous episode, titled The Rule of Five Hundred, directed and written by Ben Richardson and Taylor Sheridan respectively, saw Banner being arrested by Sheriff McDowell, although it didn't look like he would be spending too much time in prison. Whitfield put his lawyer to work, which gave Banner the upper hand in the war. But once he is out, it is certain that he will be coming for the Duttons.

The good news, however, is that Jacob and Cara are prepared for any war. They are unsure when Spencer will be back but know that their nephew, Spencer, is on his way home.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Spencer and Alex reached Sicily, Italy, where Alex encountered someone from her past. It has not been revealed when the couple will hit the US shores.

Teonna Rainwater's story, on the other hand, took a sinister turn as Hank was killed trying to protect her. Two priests identified and attacked Teonna, while Hank saved her from them. We were also introduced to Hank's son Pete and Teonna's father Runs His Horse. Pete, who is unaware of his father's death, joins Runs His Horse who is on his way to the badlands where Teonna is hiding.

