1923 finale recap: Were Spencer and Alex separated?

The 1923 finale ended with the two lovers, Spencer and Alex, being forcefully separated. The former now has two problems to worry about. Back at home, his family struggles for survival and waits for his arrival, so that he can take charge of the brewing battle. Alex, on the other hand, has been taken away from Spencer by her ex-fiance.

With the release of 1923, the show proved to be a huge success, so much so that its renewal was imminent. Show creator Taylor Sheridan isn't a foreigner to glory as his other shows, Yellowstone and 1883, have also turned out to be major hits, earning critical acclaim from its viewers.

Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, 1923 follows the story of another generation of Duttons who had their own fair share of problems during the depression era. These Yellowstone spinoffs are proving monumental to figuring out the complicated Dutton family tree.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from 1923.

1923 finale recap: Does Alex's ex-fiance orders the captain to remove Spencer from the ship?

Efforts to release Banner from prison started the moment he was arrested, and Donald Whitfield and his lawyer hardly wasted any time. At the start of the episode, Banner was released on bail. Jacob and the Sherrif were present in court when all this was transpiring. Watching Banner getting released made them feel powerless, and the goon's threats after the verdict added fuel to the fire.

Banner threatened Jacob that he was coming for him and his family and wasn't going to stay put until he killed all of them. Jacob and his ranch were facing other economic and financial problems due to the Great Depression. In desperation, he went to the bank for a loan only to get a firm denial.

Spencer and Alex board a different ship to London, but the latter notices that her ex-fiance and his family were also on the same ship. Feeling uncomfortable, she decided to spend the rest of the journey in her room. However, this just made her seasick and nauseous. Spencer brought her on deck for some fresh air and Alex encountered an old friend of hers.

Alex learns that her ex-fiance has been heartbroken since she left. Moreover, nobody in his family liked her anymore, which prompted her to come out of hiding. In the evening, she and Spencer got dressed and attended dinner. It was here that Alex's former fiance got into a fistfight with Spencer. As the fight turned ugly, Spencer was forced to throw his opponent off the ship's deck and into the sea.

However, since Alex's ex-fiance was the Count of Sussex, he ordered the ship's captain to remove Spencer from the vessel. Back home, Donald Whitfield and his men arrived at Yellowstone and informed Jacob and Cara that he had paid their land tax. Furthermore, if the Duttons fail to return the money to him by the end of the year, the family will be evicted.

Teonna, her father, and Pete plan to ride south, hoping to start a new life where the Comanche people lived. The bodies of the men they killed were discovered by the church and officials, further learning that Teonna had company.

This episode of 1923 ends with Alex getting escorted off the ship with the couple's desperate wails echoing across the sea. The former promised to write letters to Montana for Spencer.

Back home, Cara started to lose hope and crumbled an unsent letter to Spencer, implying that she was not going to wait any longer. Moreover, Jack and Elizabeth lost their baby, and the only thing certain about the Duttons right now is misery.

