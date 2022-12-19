1923: Who is Brian Geraghty? Meet the actor who plays Zane in the Yellowstone prequel

Actor Brian Geraghty portrays the character of a foreman named Zane Davis in 1923, the latest Yellowstone prequel. Zane is known to be a sincere and loyal foreman of the ranch. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point, but he's expected to play a key role throughout the season.

Brian Geraghty is a noted actor who's essayed quite a few memorable roles in numerous acclaimed shows and films like Flight, The Hurt Locker, Chicago P.D., and many more.

Brian Geraghty's early life, other movie and TV projects, and more details explored

Actor Brian Geraghty was born on May 13, 1975, in Toms River, New Jersey. Geraghty is believed to have taken an interest in acting at a young age. He reportedly attended the Toms River High School East, and after his graduation, he enrolled at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre.

One of Brian Geraghty's earliest roles was in the iconic HBO crime drama series, The Sopranos, wherein he played a minor role as a man working at a store counter who gets shot by Micahel Imperioli's character in a tense scene.

Brian Geraghty later went on to appear in various films like The Guardian, Jarhead, and The Hurt Locker, to name a few. In The Hurt Locker, he played a key supporting role as Specialist Owen Eldridge, for which he received high praise from viewers and critics.

The film, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, stars Jeremy Runner in the lead role, and received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics and fans rating it as one of the greatest war films of the 21st century.

Some of Brian Geraghty's most memorable appearances on TV were in Boardwalk Empire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and many more. His role in the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is expected to be another major one in his career, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance on the show.

A brief look at 1923 plot, and more details

1923 is another intriguing installment in the revered Yellowstone franchise that introduces fans to an entirely new set of characters in a different time period.

Here's a brief description of the first episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Following a new generation of Duttons; Jacob quashes a dispute between cattle ranchers and sheep herders; Cara informs Liz of the sacrifices of marrying into the Dutton family; another Dutton finds himself far from home.''

The latest prequel series features actors like Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Darren Mann, among many others, portraying major roles. The first episode of the show has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, thanks to the atmosphere, writing, and characterizations.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan also helmed the original Yellowstone series. Sheridan has made quite a few acclaimed and popular films over the years, including Vile, Wind River, and the Angelina Jolie starrer Those Who Wish Me Dead. His TV credits include Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, and Yellowstone, to name a few.

You can watch 1923, the latest Yellowstone prequel show, on Paramount+.

