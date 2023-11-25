Everything to know about the Korean movie Smugglers: Cast, plot, and more

The Korean movie Smugglers, starring several significant stars of the industry like Go Min-si, Zo In-sung, Kim Hye-soo, Park Jung-min, Kim Jong-soo, and more, has been the talk of the town. Released in July 2023, the film's crime action has garnered not only a lot of attention from the masses but was also recognized by the Korean film industry's professionals.

At the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards that were held on November 24, 2023, the movie bagged the winning prize in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and more.

Smugglers, which revolves around two female divers in the 1970s who get caught up in a smuggling scheme that calls for sacrifices and risks more than they can afford, has intrigued many and had people seated at the edge of their seats as the plot progressed.

All you need to know about the Korean movie, Smugglers, which bagged several awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023

Smugglers was released on July 26, 2023, and the Korean movie was directed by the renowned Ryoo Seung-wan, who's rolled out several impressive pieces such as The Unjust, Escape from Mogadishu, and The City of Violence.

In addition to the impressive direction by a director who's consistently involved with crime, action, and thriller plots, the film's cast also proves to be noteworthy.

Several significant Korean actors who have been impressively gracing the industry with their remarkable skills and talent have been cast in the film.

Kim Hye-Soo, Yum Jung-Ah, Zo In-Sung, Park Jung-Min, Kim Jong-Soo, Go Min-Si, Kwak Jin-Seok, and Lee Do-Goon make up the entirety of the Korean movie's main cast. The plot of Smugglers, therefore, revolves around haenyeos whose lives get turned upside down overnight.

Haenyeo is the Korean terminology for female divers prevalent near Jeju Island in South Korea, and they make much of their livelihood by collecting and selling sea life from the ocean.

The Korean movie, set in the 1970s, opens with haenyeos who have lost their jobs after a chemical plant was built near a peaceful seaside village in Guncheon. On the other hand, Jo Chun-ja, a fighter who struggles to make a living, learns about the smuggling world and starts to get involved with it.

Soon, she makes an attractive proposal with the leader of haenyeos, and they, along with the crowd of jobless haenyeos, enter the smuggling world to make a living. As they proceed with the same, Jo Chun-ja's meeting with the national smuggling king, Seargent Kwon, makes her fall in love with smuggling all the more.

One day, she and her fellow mates are met with a rare opportunity to hit the jackpot, and the movie's progression from there creates the film's magnetic essence.

While the Korean movie, Smugglers, made quite an attractive box office revenue of 3.83 crore USD, it was also endlessly praised and recognized by the Korean award ceremonies that were rolled out this year.

During the 59th Daejong Film Awards that were held on November 15, the movie bagged two impressive awards: Best Director for Ryoo Seung-wan and Best Cinematography.

More recently, during the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, Smugglers bagged four more awards.

It won the Best Film of the Year, and its crew members also took home prizes, such as Best Actress for Go Min-si, Best Supporting Actor for Zo In-sung, and Best Music for Jang Ki-ha.

While fans endlessly praised the film and remarkably talked about its several intriguing and attractive aspects, they were also happy to see Smugglers gain its much-deserved recognition.