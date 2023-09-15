2023 Asia Artist Awards: Lineup, date, and more 

The eighth edition of the prestigious annual award ceremony, the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, will be taking place on December 14, inviting a long and intriguing list of Asian-based actors, singers, rappers, and more. The award show that's organized by Korean Media outlet Starnews is put forth to honor talents across fields such as K-pop, K-drama, Korean films, and more.

However, the awards are presented based on their fan mass, and the artist with the heaviest bag of fans across the Asian continent wins their certain category. It's one of the most looked-forward-to award shows in the Korean entertainment industry due to its grandness and the fairness in award presentation and enthusiastic stage performances.

The upcoming edition of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards will be held in Philippines

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards is expected to be held on December 14 at the Philippine Arena, or Ciudad de Victoria, which is located in the Bocaue region of Bulacan, Philippines. The one-day event will be hosted by a combination of three K-pop idols, namely ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, IVE's Wonyoung, and the K-pop soloist Kang Daniel.

The end-of-the-year award ceremony will be honoring the artists based on their performances and the fans they've gained throughout the year. Moreover, the event comes with a set of special performances by various Asian-based artists from various genres. Here's the lineup of artists who'll be performing at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards:

Jaejoong (Kim Jae-joong)

Lee Youngji

KARD

DREAMCATCHER

STAYC

Kep1er

DinDIn

Ash Island

TEMPEST

Lapillus

YAOCHEN!

While these artists will naturally be present there to perform at the event, the list of attendees for the award show is even longer and all the more intriguing. From the music industry, the groups and soloists who'll be attending the show include:

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

BOYNEXTDOOR

NMIXX

ZEROBASEONE

Stray Kids

ITZY

THE BOYZ

Kwon Eun-bi

&TEAM

Alongside the music artists, there's also a long list of K-drama actors and actresses who'll be joining the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. The list of attendees from this category includes:

Kim Seon-ho

Ahn Hyo-seop

Kim Se-jeong

Moon Ga-young

Lee Dong-hwi

Lee Joon-hyuk

Cha Joo-young

Lee Eun-saem

Lee Jun-ho

Jung Sung-il

Kim Young-dae

Lee Jun-young

Moon Sang-min

Yoo Seon-ho

Ahn Dong-goo

Park Jae-chan

The award ceremony, which saw its start in 2016, is organized by the Korean-based media outlet and organization Starnews. For this year's event, the Korean news outlet has organized the award show in collaboration with the Asia Artists Awards Organising Committee, TONZ Entertainment, and PULP Live World. The latter two are promotion agencies and international event organizers.

Upon viewing the details of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, fans have been all the more excited for the same due to its increased scale and grandness. Since the event's venue, the Philippines Arena, is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest mixed-use indoor theater in the world, the anticipation of the ceremony and the stage performances increases by double fold.

While much of the other information like the timings of the event and whether it'll be live broadcasted and telecasted later is still unknown, fans excitedly wait for more news to come their way.

With quite an interesting and exciting list of artists attending the 2023 Asia Artists Awards, K-pop and K-drama fans are naturally excited to see the various interactions and show-stopping performances that would fall out of the event.