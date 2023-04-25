3 Aquaman powers and abilities explored amid first look poster reports

Fans of the DC Cinematic Universe have been eagerly awaiting the release of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The new poster for the sequel of the 2018 movie was finally revealed at CinemaCon and fans of the superhero are now more excited than ever.

The poster hints at the movie containing themes of climate change and global warming as it depicts a cracked iceberg. Jason Momoa previously said that the movie's premise involves an issue that is not caused by extraterrestrial beings but rather stems from Earth itself.

Aquaman aka Arthur Curry is one of the most underrated superheroes in the DC universe, but has a range of extremely valuable abilities. He has the power to control and communicate telepathically with sea creatures, has superhuman strength, and possesses enhanced senses, including the ability to breathe underwater.

As fans anticipate the release of Aquaman 2 and try to predict the plot of the movie, it is worth exploring Aquaman's powers and abilities and how he uses them to save mankind from imminent doom.

3 Aquaman powers and abilities that prove he's one of the most formidable superheroes amid reports of first look poster

1) Superhuman strength

One of Aquaman's most amazing traits is his superhuman strength. Aquaman has cultivated enormous physical strength that enables him to lift, carry, and throw objects that would be difficult for a typical human to do, thanks to his ability to endure the crushing depths of the ocean. He has little trouble moving big boulders and has even been known to uproot whole trees by the roots.

Another aspect of his strength is his incredible durability. His thick skin, which is resistant to the majority of injuries, makes him almost invincible to harm. He is able to tolerate both extreme pressure changes and temperatures, which makes him well-suited to survive in the ocean's hostile environment.

2) Telepathic control and communication with sea creatures

Aquaman's ability to telepathically converse with and command marine life is one of his most noteworthy superpowers. He has the ability to control sea life, which comes in handy when he needs to gather information or participate in combat. He can converse with and control dolphins, sharks, whales, and even enormous squid through telepathy.

Aquaman is a great defender of the sea because of his ability to sense disturbances in the ocean and identify the existence of underwater threats. This skill is not simply limited to communication. He can use this talent to find submerged objects that have been lost, explore ocean floors, and even generate underwater currents that will bring him and his companions to various areas.

3) Enhanced senses, including the ability to breathe underwater

Aquaman's enhanced sense of smell and ability to see in the dark enables him to find and pursue prey in the water, setting him apart from other superheroes. He can also breathe underwater, which enables him to explore the ocean's depths without the need for any special equipment.

This power is not limited to just breathing underwater; he can also speak underwater and listen to ultrasonic sounds without any issues, which makes him an excellent communicator when he's down below. Additionally, he can swim at incredible speeds, making him faster than most sea creatures. He can also leap great distances, giving him the ability to launch himself out of the water to reach high cliffs or buildings.

Aquaman made his big-screen debut in 2018 with the movie of the same name. Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, the film grossed over $1 billion at the box office and received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Fans loved the stunning visual effects and the incredible performances of Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman. The first film showcased his powers and abilities in spectacular fashion, including his superhuman strength, telepathic control over sea creatures, and his ability to breathe underwater.

The sequel to the 2018 film is set to be released in December 2023. Fans are anxiously anticipating the release of the sequel after reports of the first look and are hoping that it lives up to their expectations.

