3 Asian actors who star in Marvel movies

Marvel Studios has been a global force in the cinema industry for over a decade now.

The MCU made its debut with Iron Man in 2008. They have since released over 30 movies and 20 series under their banner, becoming the biggest movie franchises in the world to ever exist. MCU has undoubtedly become a cultural phenomenon, bringing its own unique kind of magic and adventure to people across ages, backgrounds and countries.

The vast catalog of MCU films is based on the stories and characters that have appeared in the numerous Marvel comics published over the past half-century. Understandably, they have an expansive list of characters at their disposal.

These characters come from different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities, representing the people around the world. Similarly, they are portrayed by actors from different parts of the world.

In this article, we explore the casts of Marvel movies and list out some of the actors of Asian descent who have made their place rightfully in the MCU as prominent characters.

Meet Simu Liu, Ma Dong-Seok, and the newest Asian actor to join MCU

1) Simu Liu

Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Image via Marvel Studios)

Simu Liu is a Chinese-born Canadian actor who played the titular role of Xu Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Liu was born in Harbin, China, where he lived with his grandparents for five years before moving to Canada with his parents, both of whom were engineers. He studied business administration at the University of Western Ohio and worked as an accountant for Deloitte before changing careers to become an actor and stuntman.

His career in the industry started with being a background extra in films, TV shows and music videos, before moving on to more substantial roles, starting with Blood and Water in 2015.

He also appeared in Kim's Convenience, Taken, and Slasher among other titles, before making his breakthrough on the silver screen with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

2) Ma Dong-seok

Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh in Eternals (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ma Dong-seok is a South Korean-American actor who played the character of Gilgamesh in Eternals.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Dong-seok emigrated to America at the age of 19, to live in Ohio and study at the community college, Columbus State. He initially thought about following bodybuilding as a career, but later decided to pursue acting back in South Korea.

Dong-seok made his acting debut in 2005 and became prominent for his huge physique and commanding presence. He rose to fame with his breakthrough role in Train to Busan in 2016, following which he has appeared in pivotal roles in other films like The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil (2019), The Roundup (2022), and more.

However, his role as Gilgamesh in Eternals brought him widespread international fame and acclaim.

3) Park Seo-Joon

Park Seo-joon in The Marvels trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

Park Seo-Joon is a South Korean Actor who is set to appear in the upcoming film, The Marvels, set to release in November this year.

Born in South Korea, Seo-joon debuted in the industry as a model and had his first acting job in 2012 in a supporting role in Dream High 2. However, his breakout role came in 2015 in the rom-com drama series Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty.

With the second Korean wave, Seo-joon also appeared in some K-dramas which became internationally popular. Some of the most prominent titles he has starred in are What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class. Seo-joon also appeared in Korean films like The Divine Fury and Parasite before making his way to Hollywood.

According to Daniel Richtman, a well-respected scoop master, Park Seo-joon will be playing the character of Prince Yan, the leader of a musical planet and Carol Denver's husband in The Marvels.

These are some of the Asian actors that play prominent characters in the MCU.

