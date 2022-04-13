Why was Simu Liu fired from Deloitte? 'Shang-Chi' star thanks former boss as he opens up on failed accounting job

On Tuesday, April 12, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu celebrated the 10th anniversary of his departure from Deloitte. In an Instagram post, Liu opened up about his former career as an accountant in Toronto, Canada, and retrospected on how he was fired from his job.

In the post, Liu reminisced:

“Ten years ago to the day, I was lead into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately…”

The Harbin, China, native did not leave out details as he recalled his experience, further narrating how he was treated as he was escorted out of the premises.

Being fired gave Simu Liu a new perspective

Raised in Ontario, Simu Liu attended high school at the University of Toronto Schools. Following this, he enrolled in the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario, graduating with an honors degree in Business Administration (Finance and Accounting) in 2011.

While speaking about his foray into acting and later becoming a part of the MCU, Liu told SiriusXM in September 2021 that he knew accounting did not suit him. The actor said:

“I found the accounting environment really, really rough on me. I really didn’t fit in. I knew it wasn’t for me and I, kind of, just didn’t know how to get out.”

He also thanked the administration at the firm who had fired him, adding:

“I was actually put out of my misery and it wasn't until that point where I thought, ‘Hey, look, I might as well just try something that makes me happy…’”

Liu looks back at getting fired from Deloitte

Simu Liu (刘思慕) @SimuLiu



Thanks So this is a whole ass essay but the gist of it is that ten years ago today I was let go from my job as an accountant at Deloitte and although it devastated me at the time, it ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me.Thanks @DeloitteCanada ! Thanks Paul! So this is a whole ass essay but the gist of it is that ten years ago today I was let go from my job as an accountant at Deloitte and although it devastated me at the time, it ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me.Thanks @DeloitteCanada! Thanks Paul! https://t.co/VFYgEwJ8OM

In a tweet, Liu thanked Paul Gibbons, his boss and retired managing partner at Deloitte, for helping his dreams come to life. The actor spoke about the initial disappointment he faced after being fired. However, he took the event as an opportunity to further his acting career, which resulted in two life-changing roles, i.e. Jung Kim from Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi.

The 32-year-old actor revealed that he spent four years trying to figure out how to get started in the industry. At the time, he took any job he could find, including a gig as a stock photo model. His efforts were expended in:

“Trying to break into Hollywood, sinking my precious life savings into something many would call a pipe dream.”

Simu Liu admitted that most of his big breaks came in the last three years, culminating in a career-defining role with Shang-Chi.

Edited by Saman