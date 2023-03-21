3 Doors Down 'Away from the Sun' 2023 US Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

3 Doors Down has announced their highly anticipated Away from the Sun 2023 US Tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum 2002 sophomore album Away from the Sun, which subsequently reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

3 Doors Down announced the tour on their Instagram handle via a video.

3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold spoke to Loudwire about the band's upcoming tour celebrating their 2002 album and said,

“Away From the Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members. We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.”

Artist pre-sale and VIP packages will be available from Wednesday, March 21, at 10 am local time through Ticketmaster. The general public on sale will begin this Friday, March 24, at 10 am local time. Additionally, tickets for 3 Doors Down's sold-out shows will be available via StubHub, where purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

3 Doors Down tour will begin in Baltimore and conclude in Cherokee

3 Doors Down will kick off the months-long scheduled event with a concert in Baltimore, which is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2023. After visiting several cities across the country, 3 Doors Down will finally wrap up the tour with a concert in Cherokee on October 21, 2023.

3 Doors Down will be supported by Candlebox on this tour. The Seattle-based band are also celebrating their 30th anniversary. This will be Candlebox's final U.S. tour. The band will also join 3 Doors Down at the latter's 18th annual "The Better Life Foundation" concert in October.

Speaking about Candlebox joining them, 3 Door Down's lead singer, Brad Arnold, said,

“The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

The following are the complete details of the 3 Doors Down tour dates and venues:

June 14, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

June 16, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 17, 2023 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 21, 2023 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 23, 2023 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

June 24, 2023 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 28, 2023 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 30, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 01, 2023 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 05, 2023 - Traverse City, MI - Cherry Festival

July 07, 2023 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

July 08, 2023 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

July 13, 2023 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

July 15, 2023 - Costa Mesa, CA - Orange County Fair

July 16, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

July 18, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

July 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 21, 2023 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino

July 23, 2023 - Great Falls, MT - Voyagers Stadium

July 25, 2023 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

July 27, 2023 – Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 28, 2023 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 04, 2023 – Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena

August 05, 2023 – Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 09, 2023 – Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 11, 2023 – Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

August 12, 2023 – Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

August 16, 2023 – Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

August 18, 2023 – Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

August 19, 2023 – Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 23, 2023 – New Orleans, LA Champions Square

August 25, 2023 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 26, 2023 – Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

August 30, 2023 – Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 01, 2023 – Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

September 2, 2023 - Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 6, 2023 - Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

September 8, 2023 - North Little Rock, AR at Simmons Bank Arena

September 9, 2023 - Brandon, MS at Brandon Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 - Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place

September 15, 2023 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 16, 2023 - Boca Raton, FL at Mizner Park Amphitheater

September 20, 2023 - Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater

September 22, 2023 - Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 23, 2023 - Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 21, 2023 - Cherokee, NC at Harrah’s Cherokee ("The Better Life Foundation Concert")

Candlebox has released seven studio albums till date

Candlebox is an American rock band that was formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1990. The band is known for their grunge and post-grunge sounds. They were prominent figures in the Seattle music scene in the early 1990s, along with other bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden.

Candlebox's self-titled debut album, released in 1993, became a commercial success. It reached number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over four million copies in the United States alone. The album included hits such as Far Behind and You, which received significant airplay on radio and MTV.

Candlebox's music is characterized by their heavy use of guitar riffs and melodic vocals, often incorporating elements of blues and hard rock. Their lyrics often explore themes of love, loss, and personal struggles.

Poll : 0 votes