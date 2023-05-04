3 epic FRIENDS cast interviews of all time

It's easy to see why FRIENDS is one of the most adored television series of all time. The cult TV show has gained worldwide popularity over the years, with fans rewatching it over and over again. The show featured a superb ensemble of actors who were able to bring the characters to life in a way that was both amusing and lovable.

Numerous interviews with FRIENDS cast members have been conducted over the years, and some of these stand out as being particularly fascinating, insightful, and even heartbreaking. These interviews gave fans a glimpse into the personal lives of their favorite stars on and off the set, which made them connect to their characters even more.

Here are three such popular and iconic interviews with the cast members of one of the most popular sitcoms ever made that will make fans of the show reminisce about their favorite characters.

Three FRIENDS cast interviews that will make you fall in love with the characters even more

1) The entire cast on The Oprah Winfrey Show, 1995

In 1995, Oprah Winfrey interviewed the entire cast on her talk show. At the time, the show was just starting to gain popularity, and this interview helped cement its place in pop culture history. During the interview, the cast members talked about everything from their audition processes to their relationships with each other both on and off the set.

One of the interview's highlights was whether the cast members were all close friends in real life. The first to respond, Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe, stated that the other five cast members were truly important to her.

According to David Schwimmer, the actor who played Ross, they first kept their distance out of concern that one of them may be fired after the pilot, but today, they've all developed into close friends on and off the set. The cast members were close, but they weren't necessarily BFFs, as this topic has repeatedly come up in interviews over the years.

2) Matthew Perry's Interview on Good Morning America, 2022

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, recently sat down with Good Morning America to discuss his new memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. The interview quickly gained popularity among fans of the show, who were eager to hear more about Perry's time on the set.

In the interview, Perry discussed the difficulties he encountered while the show was being filmed, such as his struggle with addiction and the pressure he felt to always be entertaining. He also spoke about his close relationship with the other cast members, calling them a "family" and disclosing that they remain in touch to this day.

Perry's emotional and open conversation moved fans, who commended him for being courageous and transparent with his experience. Overall, the interview gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at one of the greatest comedies ever made while simultaneously illuminating the struggles and accomplishments of one of its most cherished cast members.

3) Matt Le Blanc on The Graham Norton Show, 2016

Another iconic interview featuring a cast member of FRIENDS was of Matt Le Blanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, and Emilia Clarke on The Graham Norton Show in 2016. The actors were promoting their respective shows at the time. However, it was their unexpected chemistry that made this interview so memorable.

While Clarke talked about her experiences learning Dothraki on the Game of Thrones set, Le Blanc shared a hilarious account about once crashing a wedding. The two became friends over their love of FRIENDS, and Clarke playfully flirted with Le Blanc throughout the conversation.

Their witty banter and effortless chemistry made this interview one of the most popular and watched Graham Norton interviews to date. The interview was such a hit that it even gave birth to a viral meme, with fans making mashups of Le Blanc's character Joey Tribbiani and Clarke's Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen.

These iconic interviews provide a fascinating glimpse into the FRIENDS universe and the characters who made the show tremendously successful. They demonstrate that the cast members hold a special place in fans' hearts even many years after the show ended.

