3 iconic Spider-Man 3 scenes as the movie completes 16 years

Spider-Man 3, which was released on May 4, 2007, exactly 16 years ago, still continues to be one of the finest superhero films to have ever been made. Based on a story from the Marvel comics, Spider-Man 3 was directed by Sam Raimi and was the final film in his famous Spider-Man trilogy.

The film starred Toby Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and Thomas Haden Church in lead roles. It followed Peter Parker about two years after the events of the second part of the franchise, wherein Parker has to face three new villains in the film while he simultaneously prepares to plan a life with Mary Jane Watson.

Although Spider-Man 3 did not receive as much love and critical appreciation as the previous two films of the franchise, it was considered engaging and cinematic nevertheless. The three-part Spider-Man franchise by Sam Raimi is still considered some of the best works based on Marvel by fans of the comics, and Spider-Man 3 also featured some iconic scenes that remain memorable in pop culture.

While it is the action sequences that stand out the most in Spider-Man 3, the visual effects of the film didn't quite resemble those in the second part owing to the fact that John Dykstra, who won the Academy Award for his work on Spider-Man 2, didn't return for this installment.

The most memorable scenes from Spider-Man 3

1) A symbiote comes home

One of the best scenes from the movie that sets up for the kind of larger-than-life adventure that the movie indulges in, comes during the very beginning of the film. Right after Parker prepares to propose to Mary Jane after her Broadway musical debut, an extraterrestrial symbiote lands up on earth and fixes itself to Peter's motorbike, following him home.

What makes this scene so iconic and memorable is how drastically his character is altered after the effects of the symbiote. Parker gets a gothic hairstyle, becomes extremely arrogant, and begins wearing an all-black attire. Over the years, the portrayal has become widely laughed at owing to the sudden change in character. However, the change does seem refreshing as a whole new aspect of Parker is exposed.

Anger, an emotion that is barely expressed by the protagonist superhero, becomes one of his central traits, making him an odd person, someone the audience does not even identify with, setting up for his ultimate fight to break free from the clutches of the symbiote.

2) He forgives Sandman

What makes Spider-Man the most beloved superhero despite the introduction of various more powerful heroes after Spider-Man 3 is how well his character is written to be made human and relatable. Although all superheroes boast supernatural powers, Spider-Man 3 emphasizes the human aspect of Peter and focuses on what makes him the lovable person that he is.

Instead of going for the sensational path of revenge and making Flint Marko, the man who killed Parker's uncle a completely evil monster, Spider-Man 3 portrays Marko, also known as Sandman, as a human who has committed sin. Despite all that Marko puts him through, Parker makes the choice to forgive him and understands that evil cannot be beaten with more evil.

The strength, love, and compassion expressed by Toby Maguire as Spider-Man are what make him a widely loved actor for the role. The scene was also memorable as it was emotionally charged and didn't shy away from exposing the human vulnerabilities of otherwise supernatural characters. It confirmed that despite the best over-the-top action, it is the emotion that drives cinema overall.

3) Breaking free from Venom

The scene where Peter Parker breaks free from Venom isn't just an iconic scene from Spider-Man 3 but also a brilliant cinematic sequence. The reasons behind what makes that scene so great are many in number.

The wait for Peter Parker to break free begins at the very beginning of the movie, when the symbiote takes control of the beloved character to make him completely unlike himself.

As the movie gradually builds up tension and reveals all the unlikely and arrogant things that Parker is doing under the control of Venom, the audience and other characters from the film begin looking for reasonable answers. When things get worse and Parker ends up hurting Mary Jane, he decides to break free from Venom after some revelations.

The superhero's grit and determination to break free after finding out he has hurt the love of his life, makes the sequence all the more exciting and emotionally charged. After a long physical and mental battle with himself, Parker finally breaks free in what is depicted in a fairly cinematic and finely done way on screen. The scene also represents the first time in the movie when Spider-Man takes control of things.

Spider-Man 3 completed 16 years on May 4 and remains one of the consistent favorites among cinephiles and Marvel fans.

