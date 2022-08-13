3 superpowers of He-Man (& 3 weaknesses)

He-Man and The Masters of The Universe was first released on Netflix in September 2021, followed by a second season in March 2022. The animated series features an exciting superhero and is an adaptation of the 1983 series of the same name. This re-imagination has been renewed for a third season which is set to be released on August 18, 2022.

He-Man has continued to be an essential part of pop culture through multiple re-imaginations of the famous superhero. Despite being fresh, every new adaptation keeps the hero's true spirit alive, making each of the series interesting on its own.

Along with strengths, He-Man has a bunch of weaknesses to overcome. So here's looking at He-Man's personality traits and superpowers.

Superpowers that make He-Man a hero

1) He's strong enough to move a mountain

Battle Armor Dad @BattleArmorDad1 Netflix CGI He-Man is a beast. I want the 7 inch Masterverse figure so he can properly tower over the others Netflix CGI He-Man is a beast. I want the 7 inch Masterverse figure so he can properly tower over the others https://t.co/2jw27Y0tpS

Superhuman strength is one of his most valuable assets. Sometimes, he knocks out an opponent by merely blowing a gust of wind from his lungs. He is also the most powerful man in his universe.

His strength was the defining feature of his power, as the original 1980 show had an intro that called him,

"The Most Powerful Man in The Universe."

Although the functionality of his superpowers varies based on the adaptation, superhuman strength is a consistent quality across all the re-tellings.

2) Superhuman reflexes

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

His acrobatic abilities are phenomenal. These abilities are paired with quick reflexes and fantastic muscle memory to create unique fighting techniques. His speed, as well as his reflexes, is super high.

He can also be fast enough to turn into a human tornado or fly quickly to places. His flight, too, is rapid.

3) The Sword of Power

He-Man and the Masters of The Universe (Image via IMDB)

There are very few things that the superhero cannot do when he has The Sword of Power. The sword, given to him by the Sorceress of Grayskull, created He-Man in the first place. The Sword of Power is known to deflect rays of magic or technology, shoot out energy beams, and absorb energy.

Although his initial primary weapon was an ax, The Sword of Power became central to him in no time.

Some weaknesses of He-Man

1) May revert to human form upon using too much strength

As said in another superhero franchise, with great power comes great responsibility. In this hero's case, extreme power becomes a liability as pushing himself too much might force him to lose his superhuman nature.

The possibility of reverting to his human form, that is, Prince Adam, makes using power risky as he doesn't always have control over how much he uses.

2) Inexperienced when it comes to violence

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

Compared to most contemporary superheroes, He-Man is relatively immature regarding violence. He hasn't had too many violent interactions, while most of his powers have only been spoken of or exposed, hardly any of them have been redeemed.

It would be exciting to watch the superhero put his superhuman reflexes, speed, and strength that he claims is the highest in the universe to some dramatic use.

3) Lacks deadly weaponry

MrSteJ @MrSteJ Catching up with the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Netflix series (which I'm enjoying) and just realised Stephen Fry is voicing Man-E-Faces. Cool! Catching up with the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Netflix series (which I'm enjoying) and just realised Stephen Fry is voicing Man-E-Faces. Cool! https://t.co/zPRInSeNNi

Unlike Thor, whose hammer is put to enough use in building his powers but also in a limited manner to keep him independent, He-Man's weaponry lacks range and distinctiveness. The Sword of Power is perhaps the most critical weapon in the hero's story.

This is also probably why combat is always the last resort for him.

He-Man and The Masters of The Universe Season 3 releases on Netflix on August 18, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das