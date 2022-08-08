3 things to know about Anthony Templet case

The shocking 2019 Anthony Templet case is the focus of Netflix's latest true crime docuseries, I Just Killed My Dad, releasing on August 9, 2022. Netflix's description of the documentary reads:

''Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.''

On June 3, 2019, the then 17-year-old Anthony Templet shot his father, Burt Templet, after the two got involved in a heated argument. Burt died three days later. Anthony later dialed 911 and confessed to shooting his father.

Following his arrest, it was revealed that his father had secluded him from his family, with no social life or schooling. Burt allegedly physically and emotionally abused him for more than a decade. Ahead of the documentary's premiere on Tuesday, here are some of the most shocking things about the Anthony Templet case you must check out.

Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad: 3 shocking facts about the Anthony Templet case

1) Anthony had been missing since 2008

As per WAFB9, Anthony had been missing from his Texas home since 2008 after his father abducted him. His sister, Natasha, mentioned that Burt ''snatched'' Anthony from the family's home when he was 5 years old. Natasha, along with her mother, reportedly posted flyers in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as they knew Burt's family lived there.

Anthony later led a painfully secluded life in Louisiana with no social life or schooling. The documentary reveals that Anthony didn't know his birthday or address. At one point, he mentions in the documentary,

''He never put me in public school. I never understood why.''

2) Burt's abusive past

A still from the docu-series (Image via Netflix)

Anthony's sister Natasha mentioned in an interaction with WAFB9 that Burt and her mother lived together for almost a decade and described his behavior as ''extremely violent.'' She spoke about one particular incident from Anthony's childhood wherein Burt abused his ex-wife with Anthony in his arms.

3) Burt tracked Anthony's activities

In the official trailer for Netflix's I Just Killed My Father, Anthony Templet says,

''At every moment, I was being tracked by something.''

In the documentary, it is mentioned that Burt was a man who ''wanted to control everything'' and that the ''entire house was on surveillance cameras.''

Burt was shot by Anthony after the two got involved in an intense argument. Burt tried to check Anthony's phone to see if he'd contacted his ex-wife Susan. Per WAFB9, Anthony mentioned in the 911 call that he shot his father. He said that the two got into a fist fight, following which he went to Burt's room, picked up his gun and shot him. He reportedly shot Burt thrice.

Per The Advocate, Anthony accepted a plea deal in March last year and pleaded no contest to negligent homicide, for which he received a five-year probation sentence, which had several special conditions, including obtaining a high school diploma, counseling, working full-time or going to school full-time.

I Just Killed My Dad will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Edited by Somava