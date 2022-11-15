4 best Adidas music collabs of 2022

Apart from being a towering figure in the sportswear market, Adidas often brings the world of sneakers and music together by collaborating with different music artists.

Over the years, we have seen several exclusive designs from legendary figures in the music industry. The demand for the brand's sneakers has also risen dramatically in recent years, thanks to collaborations with musicians such as Pharrell Williams and Beyonce.

Top 4 Adidas collaborations with the music artists that are iconic

1) Adidas x Pharrell Williams NMD Hu "Animal Print"

Adidas and Pharrell Williams' long-standing relationship resulted in the successful launch of the Human Race line over the NMD silhouette. The dynamic duo continues to collaborate and has recently released a silhouette, dubbed the Animal Print.

The exciting colorway features an olive base made of prime knit material with cream and beige cheetah-like spots donned by the upper. The military look is finished off with similar colored laces and a BOOST midsole. A semi-translucent gum is added alongside white tongue tabs.

The sneakers were launched on November 3, 2022, at select retail stores for $220.

2) Kanye West x Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Slate/Core Black

While Kanye West and Adidas had one of the most successful partnerships, the sportswear label recently ended the partnership. Recent designs from the duo include the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, a Slate/Core Black/Slate color scheme, also known as Reverse Oreo.

The upper of the shoes is clad in a slate gray hue, which contrasts with the black lateral stripe. The sneakers also feature prime knit uppers and a full-length BOOST midsole covered in a translucent sole unit. The look is rounded out with slate-hued shoelaces. The shoe was launched on September 3, 2022, at a retail price of $230.

3) Adidas x Beyonce Ivytopia collection

Beyonce is a frequent collaborator of Adidas/ The duo has launched iconic lines such as the Ivytopia collection featuring footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The collaborative collection features five sneakers, including:

UltraBOOST 22 at a retail price of $200.

Stan Smith Dipped at a retail price of $110.

Savage Trail at a retail price of $180.

Superstar Mule at a retail price of $150.

Superstar at a retail price of $150.

Most of the sneakers are covered in vibrant colors, such as pink and neon green, except for the UltraBOOST silhouette, which is clad in muted and classic palettes. The brand detailings are kept to a minimum as only the "IVY PARK" lettering features over the entire collection. The footwear collection was launched on July 21, 2022.

4) Adidas x Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is one of the most influential artists, and he has gotten together with Adidas since 2021. The duo recently collaborated for a new makeover of the iconic Forum shoe. The collaborative design dons a bold hue of blue upon the outsoles, three stripes, collars, eyelets, and a softer blue hue upon the suede sock liners and mudguards.

The leather and suede constructed Forums feature a frosty footbed and blue rubber outsoles to finish off the look. The design is accompanied by pastel pink and yellow laces. The shoes were launched on August 27, 2022, at a retail price of $160.

Adidas has had a terrific 2022 as apart from the music collaborations, the German sportswear giant has also gotten together with luxury labels and fashion designers such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Prada, and many more.

