4 best Harry Potter sneakers 

Written by the globally acclaimed British author J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter is a timeless seven-book fantasy series. These books were turned into eight movies (between 2001–2011), then in 2016, a play and a book of the script were published.

The eponymous young protagonist and his companions, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, are all pupils at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Their magical adventures have thrilled readers of all ages for several years.

As such, the film franchise had collaborated with companies like Vans and K-Swiss to offer their co-designed sneakers to their ardent fans over the years. Scroll down if you love Hogwarts and its magical world and are curious about their previous sneaker launches. We've listed the four best movie-themed sneakers, their prices, and other interesting details.

Four best Harry Potter sneakers that drew fans to the magical world of Hogwarts

1) Harry Potter x Vans Era Slytherin

Take a look at the Vans Era Slytherin shoes (Image via Vans)

The Harry Potter x Vans collection was officially launched on June 7, 2019. This collection offers a wide assortment of themed sneakers, clothing, and accessories. Out of this collection, Vans Era “Slytherin” shoes attracted more attention with its snakeskin-textured uppers. These pairs were sold via Vans’ online and offline locations and other retailers. They were offered for $75 per pair.

For the unfamiliar, Slytherin is among the four houses of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft. The Vans Era low-top sneakers feature a green and black color scheme, resembling the house's colors. Slytherin patchwork appears on the tongue flaps, alongside "Harry Potter" lettering on the insoles for more details.

2) Harry Potter x Vans Sk8-Hi Gryffindor

Take a closer look at the Vans Sk8-Hi Gryffindor shoes (Image via Vans)

In addition to the aforementioned Vans Era Slytherin shoe, the skateboarding label also designed a Gryffindor-style Vans Sk8-Hi shoe that was introduced alongside Vans Era shoes. These shoes were priced at $80 for each pair and were offered online and in a few select offline locations of the brand.

One of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's four houses, Gryffindor was established by Godric Gryffindor. The lion is the symbol of the house, and its colors are fiery red and gold.

Gryffindor's Sk8-Hi, which speaks of bravery and heroism, features red and gold-hued lines against a black suede top. A coordinating jazz stripe and subdued white midsole highlight the house's lion logo, which is sewn onto the medial surface of each shoe.

3) Harry Potter x K-Swiss Court Pro II shoes

Take a closer look at the four colorways of the themed sneakers (Image via K-Swiss)

California-based K-Swiss designed an amazing movie-inspired collection in 2020. The collection resulted from the brand’s partnership with Warner Bros, which arrived on the market on July 31. It offered four colorways of its Court Pro II silhouette, each of which was dressed in a color scheme evocative of the four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft: Slytherin, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

While the Slytherin colorway was painted green and black, the Gryffindor was clothed in red and gold. The remaining two Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff variants sported their characteristic blue and yellow hues, respectively. Here, the blue was highlighted by black, and the yellow was combined with soft gray tones. The patchwork of each house was sewn on the tongue flap of these colorways.

Depending on different sizes, the price range varied from $45 to $80 for each pair.

4) Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express

Here's a detailed look at the Firebolt themed sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express is an ultra-limited edition sneakers that were offered in 2020. These shoes were released in both men’s and women’s sizes with a price tag of $120 for each pair. These all-black pairs were sold by the online store of Wizarding World.

The design took cues from the Firebolt, the speediest broom in the Wizarding World, with its black bristles, silver footholds, and wood grain. It features a Surgelite midsole covered in a woodgrain pattern and a Durawrap Flex synthetic molded top. The shoe was shipped in a limited-edition box and was enveloped in tissue paper that was patterned after The Daily Prophet, the popular newspaper from the Harry Potter film series.

These were the top four Harry Potter films-inspired sneakers that thrilled the sneakerheads and the series’ fans alike. If you’re interested in copping any of the above-mentioned shoes, check out the resellers and stockists such as eBay, Amazon, and more.

Poll : 0 votes